The drama of the loss of animals after the floods

A week ago, intense rainfall left images of fields covered by water in the El Manso Inferior area, animals walking through the water and calves being transported in boats in order to protect them. The current postcard is that of weak animals due to the conditions of the land and the lack of food.

“The animals have no place to eat because everything is covered by water. “Some cows and sheep have died,” said Mónica Muñoz, in charge of caring for the animals in one of the fields of El Manso Inferior on the day the Foyel River flooded.

The situation in El Foyel, Río Chico and Las Bayas was also alarming. However, a week later, the level of losses in these areas is not known.

“It is too early to determine the damage. We have to wait for the water level to drop and we can enter the fields to carry out the survey,” summarized Tabaré Bassi, Undersecretary of Livestock of Río Negro.

The official assured that, “at the moment we are in the assistance stage. Once everything falls into place, we move on to loss survey and remediation planning.”

The Minister of the Government of Río Negro Mariano Ferrari toured the affected areas and delivered 40 tons of forage to assist producers whose fields are under water. “With that they will alleviate the initial situation. The Development Commissioners and producer associations, meanwhile, make a final record to know the number of animals lost,” he noted.

The residents wait for the water to subside to make a record of the animals killed in recent days. Photo: courtesy

Federico Lostra is one of the residents of El Manso Inferior who have suffered five floods of the Foyel River so far this year. Everyone agrees that the latter turned out to be the most serious. “Our field was 90% flooded. There were only a few islets left so that the cows could be there. We had to swim them out and we took some calves out with boats. We lowered some loads in a kayak,” he said.

Lostra has a shed with a high stall where he moved the sheep. Just now, the water is going down although there is a lot of mud left. “We have already lost a calf and there are two very skinny cows that I don’t think can be saved because They don’t have much to eat“, he pointed. The situation is reiterated for other small producers.

Loss of offspring

He also explained that the situation is aggravated because it is childbirth season. “Cows and sheep, when pregnant, demand more food. The grass is watery and does not feed much“, Lostra pointed out.

From the Agricultural Association of El Manso and El Foyel, made up of 70 producer members, they assured that they still do not have details of the lost animals. The consequences, they understood, will be felt in the long term.

“There are neighbors who cannot find the animals. They don’t know if they are alive or dead. We know it is not high, but there is mortality. The cows were already weak from not having eaten for several days and many were pregnant.“said Lisandro Lanfré, president of the Agricultural Association of El Manso and El Foyel, which received a contribution of 24,250 kilos of alfalfa pellets from the Ministry of Production that “will be enough to cover the basic needs of the emergency.”

Lanfré explained that “the rain not only damages the fields that are flooded but also makes the animals thinner. It must be taken into account that it rained almost the entire month of August. This situation of having wet leather makes the animals use more energy. It slims them down. At this time there is already sun that makes grass sprout but with so much cold it is getting long.”

After his tours of the affected places, Ferrari assured that in many cases, the owners of the fields have not yet been able to enter and tour because they are low areas where there is still water. Therefore, there is still no clear idea of ​​the damage. There is only a preliminary survey that accounts for the loss of 12 cows and 20 sheepaccording to Ferrari.

“When it started to rain and the rain did not stop, the producers began to climb the farm to higher places. For this reason, many sheep and cattle populations were salted by the producers themselves,” indicated the provincial official.

The flooding of the stream that they had not seen for 10 years

Miguel Hernández, in charge of the Las Bayas Police Detachment, assured that the 80 millimeters that fell in the area led to a flooding of the stream that “has not been seen for 10 years.”

“The stream rose one and a half meters and, in some parts, looked like a small lake above national route 1S40, which connects Las Bayas with Ñorquinco, in sections of more than 100 meters,” Hernández said.

He recorded this phenomenon at 9 on Friday, September 15. At that precise moment, he contacted neighbors in the nearby Río Chico area who did not know about the flood. “The Las Bayas stream is the same Río Chico, only its name changes 12 kilometers to the southeast. I warned them to wait for the crescent to average 16 and I was not wrong.”, he said.

He warned that the phenomenon was so surprising that there was sheep mortality. “In some pastures they dragged the animals down the river,” he said.

irrigation canals

Mario Manquilef, a member of the Nuevo Río Agricultural Livestock Cooperative of Río Chico, assured that they do not have reports of livestock loss.

“It was more the shock of seeing how the river increased its flow due to the rain. Once, in 2004, the water passed through the town and left a tragic result because it carried away livestock and several people were evacuated. On that occasion, there was a lot of material loss,” he recalled.

The cooperative has 38 members who are dedicated to the production of forage and alfalfa.

The latest rains that caused the Chico River to flood affected the irrigation canals used for alfalfa production. “Although this is a very calm river, for three hours two cubic meters passed per second. In some cases irrigation canals disappeared and, in others, irrigation gates broke. This situation endangers this year’s production”Manquilef warned.

He explained that in October, the temperature increases considerably and in January the river flow greatly decreases; so it cannot be watered. "We have these three months. We take water from the river through these canals for irrigation. But we do not know when we will be able to normalize the situation," he acknowledged.





