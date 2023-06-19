The drama “Parasite”: Exploiting the advantages of stage art to adapt the film story_Guangming.com

Author: Gao Qian

The Korean movie “Parasite”, released in 2019, reveals class differences through different living spaces, which is the core of the whole film that is particularly memorable. After being put on the stage of drama, the spirit of questioning reality is still there. After 3 postponements, with the expectations of the audience, the drama “Parasite” directed by Yang Ting and starring actors Hao Lei, Ma Tianyu, and Fang Fangbin was staged at the Poly Theater recently.

The story of the drama “Parasite” is basically the same as that of the movie. It tells the story of the Jin family living in the semi-basement who “invaded” President Park’s mansion and took over various jobs at home by forging diplomas and materials. During this period, the surprising fact that the husband of President Park’s former housekeeper hid in the basement of the mansion to avoid debts was accidentally revealed.

Basement, semi-basement, and mansion, the three environments have distinct barriers. On the core element of “space”, the drama “Parasite” has put a lot of thought into it. The semi-basement of the Jin family is located in the position of the stage orchestra pit, which is cramped and small. At the beginning of the performance, a dancer dressed as a cockroach twisted and weirdly “climbed” onto the stage from here, symbolically pulling out the clues of the story. President Park’s mansion occupies almost the entire stage, with a huge staircase, a wide lawn, and cold tones. And under the large sloping lawn is the basement where the former housekeeper husband hides. When the lawn slowly rises, the dark and low basement and the man with long hair and ragged clothes are revealed in front of the audience, which is a very shocking scene in the whole play. The ingenious stage space design has become a highlight of the adaptation of the drama “Parasite”.

On this stage, which is like a social aspect, intensive dramatic conflicts unfold rapidly. In the first half, the emotions are high, and the Jin family’s tricks continue to succeed, and they have endless dreams. However, following an unexpected heavy rainstorm, the story took a sharp turn, and the conflicts among the three families broke out immediately, leading to a particularly tragic ending. During the performance of more than two hours, the actors worked very hard, and Hao Lei and Ma Tianyu, who played the roles of the Jin family siblings, both passed the qualified answers. In controlling the role of her sister Jin Jiting, Hao Lei, who has rich experience in drama performances, is obviously able to handle it with ease, and even makes the audience lament that her acting skills are a bit overkill. Ma Tianyu, who appeared in a drama for the first time, is also worthy of recognition. Fang Fangbin and Zhao Hongwei, who play the parents of the Jin family, can be called the soul of the whole play. The long lines and extreme emotional gap have put forward quite high requirements on their physical strength and acting skills. At the curtain call, the extraordinarily warm applause from the audience is the best affirmation given to the actors. On the stage, the golden father applied for the driver of President Park, and the owner performed a small birthday drama for the youngest son of the Park family. The clips used quite stylized performance methods. In the funny and sad black humor, it fully demonstrated the difference between stage art and movies. Unique virtuality and expressiveness.

Adapting an existing successful work has never been easy. While telling a story, the drama “Parasite” makes good use of its own strengths, grasps the stage space with clear boundaries, and further highlights the profound meaning of the theme of the work. It is a rare adaptation. Of course, there is still room for improvement in the play. If we can polish the slightly hasty rhythm in the second half, we will be able to shine more brightly. (Gao Qian)

