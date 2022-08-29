Source title: The ending of the drama “The Wilderness” Zhang Keying stunned the audience, and the follow-up masterpieces frequently made outstanding achievements

On August 28th, the second round of performances of the drama “The Wilderness” starring Zhang Keying, Jin Han, Fu Yao and Lei Jia officially came to an end. As a classic drama in the hearts of the public, the play received a lot of word of mouth and praise when it premiered last year. This new round of performances is full of seats, which shows the excellent stage performance strength of the main creative team. The new version of “The Wilderness” boldly uses young actors, and old works are newly presented, reinterpreting the classics from the perspective of youth. Among them, Zhang Keying, a young actor who plays the role of Hua Jinzi, is even more provocative, becoming the third Jinzi after Liu Xiaoqing and Xu Fan. Zhang Keying lived up to expectations, full of emotions and acting skills online. With her solid acting skills and steady typhoon, she showed everyone a sometimes pungent, sometimes cute, sometimes smart, and sometimes forbearing golden image, which has won praise from many fans. The second round of the premiere of “The Wilderness” has come to an end, and Zhang Keying has been well received for her role in the soul The drama “The Wilderness” has always been recognized as “the most difficult drama written by Cao Yu”. The play not only deeply excavates and reflects on human nature, but also is full of mysterious sense of symbolism and meaning. Therefore, the new “Wild Field” uses the combination of freehand brushwork and realism in terms of content and form, combining space, psychology and Realistic imagery is externalized. Under Zhang Keying’s interpretation, Jin Zi, who was originally a pungent character, “born in the wild, grows in the wild, and may die in the wild in the future” is interpreted more charmingly. The wildness of Jin Zi and the yearning for love and freedom It was also perfectly portrayed by Zhang Keying. The stage of the new row “Wild Field” has a black tone as a whole, but Jin Zi is wearing a red coat, which symbolizes the burning flame in the wilderness, which not only gives a great visual impact, but also conveys the love, hatred, hatred and madness in Jin Zi’s heart. Showing it in front of the audience step by step, Zhang Keying leads the audience to “the place where the golden floor is paved” with her relaxed performance and strong emotional appeal. See also I recommend "Noia" by Fabri Fibra and Marracash: very good together Adhere to the original intention of the actor, Zhang Keying’s masterpieces continue to be expected in the future Shortly before the second round of performances of “The Wilderness”, Zhang Keying successfully made his way out of the circle with the role of He Luck in “Happiness to Thousands of Homes”, and relied on his superb acting skills to appear on the hot search list many times. The crying scene made many viewers immersed in it. The role of He Luck also became plump under Zhang Keying’s interpretation, which left a deep impression on the audience. Just as the second round of performances of “The Wilderness” came to an end, the immersive drama research, creation, and performance reality show “Good Opera”, which Zhang Keying participated in, was also officially launched on CCTV-3. From TV dramas to dramas, Zhang Keying has always been able to get it right, bringing us a lot of surprises. So when it comes to the field of opera, what kind of “good show” will she perform? Can not help but look forward to. Yesterday, the second round of performances of the drama “The Wilderness” came to an end, but Zhang Keying’s career as an actor is still going on. I hope she can move to a wider stage step by step and present a more exciting performance for everyone.

On August 28th, the second round of performances of the drama “The Wilderness” starring Zhang Keying, Jin Han, Fu Yao and Lei Jia officially came to an end. As a classic drama in the hearts of the public, the play received a lot of word of mouth and praise when it premiered last year. This new round of performances is full of seats, which shows the excellent stage performance strength of the main creative team.

The new version of “The Wilderness” boldly uses young actors, and old works are newly presented, reinterpreting the classics from the perspective of youth. Among them, Zhang Keying, a young actor who plays the role of Hua Jinzi, is even more provocative, becoming the third Jinzi after Liu Xiaoqing and Xu Fan. Zhang Keying lived up to expectations, full of emotions and acting skills online. With her solid acting skills and steady typhoon, she showed everyone a sometimes pungent, sometimes cute, sometimes smart, sometimes forbearing Jinzi image, which has won praise from many fans.

The second round of the premiere of “The Wilderness” has come to an end, and Zhang Keying has been well received for her role in the soul

The drama “The Wilderness” has always been recognized as “the most difficult drama written by Cao Yu”. The play not only deeply excavates and reflects on human nature, but also is full of mysterious sense of symbolism and meaning. Therefore, the new “Wild Field” uses the combination of freehand brushwork and realism in terms of content and form, combining space, psychology and Realistic imagery is externalized.

Under Zhang Keying’s interpretation, Jin Zi, who was originally a pungent character, “born in the wild, grows in the wild, and may die in the wild in the future” is interpreted more charmingly. The wildness of Jin Zi and the yearning for love and freedom It was also perfectly portrayed by Zhang Keying. The stage of the new row “The Wilderness” has a black tone as a whole, but Jin Zi is wearing a red coat, which symbolizes the burning flame in the wilderness. Showing it in front of the audience step by step, Zhang Keying leads the audience to “the place where the gold is spread” with her relaxed performance and strong emotional appeal.

Adhere to the original intention of the actor, Zhang Keying’s masterpieces continue to be expected in the future

Shortly before the second round of performances of “The Wilderness”, Zhang Keying successfully made his way out of the circle with the role of He Luck in “Happiness to Thousands of Homes”, and relied on his superb acting skills to appear on the hot search list many times. The crying scene made many viewers immersed in it. The role of He Luck also became plump under Zhang Keying’s interpretation, which left a deep impression on the audience.

Just as the second round of performances of “The Wilderness” came to an end, the immersive drama research, creation, and performance reality show “Good Opera”, which Zhang Keying participated in, was also officially launched on CCTV-3. From TV dramas to dramas, Zhang Keying has always been able to get it right, bringing us a lot of surprises. So when it comes to the field of opera, what kind of “good show” will she perform? Can not help but look forward to.

Yesterday, the second round of performances of the drama “The Wilderness” came to an end, but Zhang Keying’s career as an actor is still going on. I hope she can move to a wider stage step by step and present a more exciting performance for everyone.