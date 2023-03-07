Original title: The drama version of “Flowers” is expected to be broadcast in September

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Hu Guangxin

Recently, one of the producers of the TV series “Flowers”, Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd. Party Secretary and Chairman Wang Jianer revealed in an interview that reshoots for the TV series “Flowers” started on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, and it has already reached the closing stage. When it is officially released, it is expected to air in September.

“Flowers” is directed by Wong Kar-wai, starring Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tang Yan, Xin Zhilei and others. Adapted from Jin Yucheng’s novel of the same name, the play tells a Shanghai story between businessman A Bao (played by Hu Ge) and several women in the early 1990s. The show has been preparing for filming since 2017, was officially filed in January 2020, and started in a low-key manner in September of the same year. Wang Jianer also mentioned in the interview that Shanghai Film Group spent 500 million yuan to buy a film and television base for Wong Kar-wai to film “Flowers”.

The movie “Flowers” is mainly interspersed with the time and space of the 1960s and 1990s, recording the differences between the two eras in Shanghai. Director Wong Kar-wai has very high requirements for this movie. The scenes and props in it are restored to perfection, which is different from the movie. What’s more, the drama version of “Flowers” mainly tells the part left blank in the movie, that is, the process of Abao’s entrepreneurial struggle.

Wong Kar Wai’s first cross-border TV series, “Flowers” has attracted much attention since its official announcement. If “Flowers” can be broadcast on time in September, for Wong Kar Wai who can “delay” making a movie for four or five years, shooting a 30-episode series in three years is indeed considered “quick speed”.