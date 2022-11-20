“National treasure”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 21st, according to foreign media reports, the drama version of “National Treasure” released a new poster, and on December 14th Disney+ will start broadcasting, with new protagonists and new adventures.

The full title of the play is “National Treasure: The Edge of History,” an expansion of the film series, starring Lisette Alexis and Catherine Zeta-Jones, about Jesse Morale, a 20-year-old Latina woman With big dreams, Sis and her friends embark on a lifetime adventure to uncover her mysterious family history and retrieve a lost treasure. Current issues such as identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism will be explored.”

Zeta-Jones stars as Billie, a powerful billionaire, black-market antiques expert, and go-it-alone treasure hunter who grows from penniless orphan to shrewd, stylish businessman and adventurer. Billie must get what she likes, and she took a fancy to the Pan Am treasure, not just for money, but for a deeper stake.

Justin Bartha will make a cameo, reprising his role from the film Computer Guy Reilly.

The movie “National Treasure” was released in 2004, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, directed by Joe Deterduba, written by Jim Cauf and Marion, Cormac Webley, Nicolas Cage, Diane Starring Kruger and Sean Bean. The story describes a group of treasure hunters looking for the unknown treasures under the United States. After capturing the American Declaration of Independence, they gradually discovered the secrets of the national treasure.

It is said that more than 3,000 years ago, a huge treasure was gradually accumulated in the ancient Egyptian era. Until the beginning of the founding of the United States, this treasure became the “National Security Fund” of the founders of the United States at that time, but after more than two hundred years of time and space However, the whereabouts of this treasure is no longer known. According to legend, the Gates family was entrusted with the task of protecting this “national treasure” at the beginning of the founding of the United States.

Benjamin Franklin Gates is an adventurer who loves archaeology. He was instilled by his grandfather since he was a child and firmly believed in the existence of national treasures. Benjamin and Ian, an Englishman in charge of financial aid, searched for the treasure. They found an ancient ship in the icy North Pole. Benjamin found a pipe on this ancient ship, and then found that the clues were hidden on the back of the founding article of the United States-the “American Declaration of Independence”. If you want to trace it further, you must get the Declaration of Independence. Benjamin thought it was too risky to do so because he didn’t want to commit a crime, but Ian, who had long coveted the national treasure, said he would steal the Declaration of Independence at any cost. In order to stop Ian, Benjamin notified the National Archives, the FBI and other agencies to take precautions, but no one believed him, so he had no choice but to resort to the method of stealing the Declaration of Independence.

With the help of his follower Riley, Benjamin successfully stole the Declaration of Independence, but was hunted down by Ian and his men all the way, even Dr. Abigail Trace, an expert working for the National Archives Bureau, was also involved. The three found a series of codes composed of numbers behind the Declaration of Independence. Benjamin believed that to unlock the meaning of these numbers, he must decipher what his father Patrick collected-letters written by Franklin, the founding father of the United States. It was given to the Franklin Museum, so Benjamin and others had to go to the museum to find the next clue.

According to the content of the letter, the three learned that the next clue was related to the Liberty Bell, so they went to the Liberty Bell and found Franklin’s special glasses for reading the code at the moment described in the letter. Seeing new instructions, they were asked to go to the intersection of Broadway and Wall Street. On their way to find clues, they met Ian, and the two sides started a chase. After a period of chasing, Ian snatched the Declaration of Independence, and Benjamin was arrested by FBI agent Seidesky who was in charge of investigating the theft of the Declaration of Independence.

Benjamin tried to convince the FBI that he could do this to ensure that the Declaration of Independence would not be used, and Abigail contacted Ian. If Benjamin could be released, she was willing to tell Ian the next clue, but Ian chess One day, he kidnapped Patrick and wanted to use Patrick’s life as a bargaining chip to threaten Benjamin to find the treasure. In order to save his father, Benjamin had to lead a large group of people to hunt for treasure.

A group of people went to Manhattan, New York, and followed the clues to the intersection of Broadway and Wall Street-Trinity Church. In the church, they found an underground passage, and after walking through the passage, they found an underground building. Benjamin and Patrick saw that this was the hiding place of the treasure, but Ian on the side gradually lost his patience. Seeing this, Patrick told Ian that the next clue was in the Old North Church in Boston. Ian believed it and left Benjamin and others lead their men to the Old North Church to find the “next clue” that Patrick said. After Ian walked away, Benjamin opened a door of the underground building with the pipe he found earlier, and behind the door was the real national treasure. Benjamin originally planned to take the treasure as his own, but thinking of Ian’s betrayal, he decided to change his mind, hand over the treasure to the US government for safekeeping, and tell the FBI about Ian’s evil deeds. Arrested by the FBI.

