Original Title: Drama Version “Three-Body Problem” Obtains Distribution License (Theme)

Audience expectations began to “turn down” (subtitle)

Qilu Evening Newsreporter Shi Wenjing

The TV series “Three-Body Problem” recently obtained a distribution license, numbered (Shanghai) Jushenzi (2023) No. 001. Because the animation version of “Three-Body Problem” that is being broadcast has a low reputation, the audience’s expectations for the drama “Three-Body Problem” have also begun to “lower”.

The TV series “Three-Body Problem” is adapted from the novel of the same name by the famous science fiction writer Liu Cixin. It has gathered powerful actors such as Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Lin Yongjian, and Li Xiaoyu. Miao, together with the criminal policeman Shi Qiang played by Yu Hewei, explores the mystery of the Three-Body Civilization with one piece of paper and one weapon. The soul character Ye Wenjie in the original book is played by Chen Jin and Wang Ziwen in old age and youth respectively, and the strength interpretation shows the complex characteristics of the character. Major General Chang Weisi and physicist Shen Yufei are played by Lin Yongjian and Li Xiaoran respectively.

As Liu Cixin’s most famous novel, the film and television adaptation of “Three-Body Problem” has always been a hot topic in the film and television circle. Currently, the animated series “Three-Body Problem” adapted from the original book is being broadcast. The reputation of the first two episodes of the show is acceptable, but the follow-up story adaptation, animation production and other problems have become prominent, and the word-of-mouth has declined. Based on the status quo of the animated version, many netizens said that “it would be better to lower expectations” for the TV series “Three-Body Problem”.

The drama version of “The Three-Body Problem” will be finalized at the end of 2020, and the trailer will be released in November 2022. Lead actor Yu Hewei posted on social media, “Filming “Three-Body Problem” is the most sci-fi and realistic thing I have ever done.” Leading actor Li Xiaoran wrote, “Science fiction is a miracle, and the whole universe will shine for you.” In director Yang Lei’s view, science fiction works should have their unique practical significance and be able to show the audience a certain possibility of “future reality”. During the filming of “The Three-Body Problem”, all crew members “devoted themselves to filming science fiction with awe and seriousness”, returning to the original heart of science fiction and building the dream of science fiction together.

In the previously released “Three-Body” concept poster, the huge parabolic antenna of the Red Bank Base stands in the center of the screen. The giant wheel was cut into pieces by the death string of “Operation Guzheng”. The concept poster tried its best to restore the most important plot elements in the original work.