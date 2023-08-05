The drastic decision of LN+ after the fight between Eduardo Feinmann and Jonatan Viale for the pass

After a new fight between Edward Feinmann y Jonathan Avenuewhich led to the suspension of the traditional pass between its programs, from the direction of LN+the signal in which they work, they made a drastic decision to try to overcome the conflict between their drivers.

As could be seen this week, the interruption of the «Pass 2023«, as the segment had been called, was counteracted in the Jonatan Viale program with the participation of other figures from the channel such as louis novaresio this wednesday and Viviana Canosa yesterday Thursday.

This strategy, transcended in the last hours, It would be extended until Feinmann and Viale resume the dialoguesurprisingly interrupted this week and for reasons that were not communicated by either of them.

The drastic decision of LN+ after the fight between Eduardo Feinmann and Jonatan Viale: the previous conflict

The presenters, linked to political analysis, they had already drifted apart weeks agowhen, also they suspended the pass between both cycleswhich produced interesting numbers in terms of audience.

That conflict forced the intervention of the general producer of the channel, Juan Cruz Avilawho urged the drivers to put the episode behind them and go ahead with the segment in which both talked for several minutes about the main current issues.

However, on this occasion the confrontation was not yet resolved, so the authorities of LN+, the news television channel, decided to bet on the participation of other figures in the program of Jonatan, which comes after Feinmann’s.

“We are readapting,” Mauro Viale’s son managed to say, when he began his program last Wednesday accompanied by louis novaresiowhich caught the attention of regular viewers of the program that also has the collaboration of lucas living.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

