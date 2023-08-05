Home » The drastic decision of LN+ after the fight between Eduardo Feinmann and Jonatan Viale for the pass
Entertainment

The drastic decision of LN+ after the fight between Eduardo Feinmann and Jonatan Viale for the pass

by admin
The drastic decision of LN+ after the fight between Eduardo Feinmann and Jonatan Viale for the pass

After a new fight between Edward Feinmann y Jonathan Avenuewhich led to the suspension of the traditional pass between its programs, from the direction of LN+the signal in which they work, they made a drastic decision to try to overcome the conflict between their drivers.

As could be seen this week, the interruption of the «Pass 2023«, as the segment had been called, was counteracted in the Jonatan Viale program with the participation of other figures from the channel such as louis novaresio this wednesday and Viviana Canosa yesterday Thursday.

This strategy, transcended in the last hours, It would be extended until Feinmann and Viale resume the dialoguesurprisingly interrupted this week and for reasons that were not communicated by either of them.

The drastic decision of LN+ after the fight between Eduardo Feinmann and Jonatan Viale: the previous conflict

The presenters, linked to political analysis, they had already drifted apart weeks agowhen, also they suspended the pass between both cycleswhich produced interesting numbers in terms of audience.

That conflict forced the intervention of the general producer of the channel, Juan Cruz Avilawho urged the drivers to put the episode behind them and go ahead with the segment in which both talked for several minutes about the main current issues.

However, on this occasion the confrontation was not yet resolved, so the authorities of LN+, the news television channel, decided to bet on the participation of other figures in the program of Jonatan, which comes after Feinmann’s.

See also  The exhibition for the centenary of the Air Force has been inaugurated at the UN

“We are readapting,” Mauro Viale’s son managed to say, when he began his program last Wednesday accompanied by louis novaresiowhich caught the attention of regular viewers of the program that also has the collaboration of lucas living.


You may also like

The Peruvian Army reports alleged food poisoning of...

Argentina’s Winter Break Sees Record-Breaking Attendance at Cinemas

Beauty Services at Photo Studios: Transform into an...

Projections: what six of the main consultancies say...

This is how the first stage of the...

Andrea Legarreta Overcomes Tragedy and Returns to the...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Occurred While Accessing http://news.cnhubei.com

analyze blood samples found at the property where...

Huang Zijiao’s Bail Set at 350,000 Yuan as...

Luis Miguel Professes His Love for Paloma Cuevas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy