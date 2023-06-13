The dream control movie “Matrix·Dream Labyrinth” is scheduled to be released on June 29 to explore the starting point of parallel universes and the root of human fear…

Source title: The dream-controlled movie “Matrix·Dream Labyrinth” is scheduled to be released on June 29 to explore the starting point of parallel universes and the root of human fear…

Today, by the actorChi Shuai,Yu Rongguang,Bao TianqiLiu Huietc., produced by Jiangsu Yumo Xiangchen Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Fiohm Culture Development Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Dongyang Huayi Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Yinghou Network Media Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Boyihui Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. "Matrix Dream Labyrinth" is officially announced! The film will be released nationwide on June 29, 2023. The film is produced by young filmmaker Xiao Yumo, supervised by Chai Hongfeng, and directed by Guo Wenji. The story is adapted from real events and tells the story of Wu Yihai who fell into the Lost Layer due to an accident. Zhang Yingchu agreed to enter the Lost Layer with Wu Yihai's girlfriend Xiaohui team However, Zhang Yingchu encountered a succubus, full of ghostly shadows, entangled with succubi, always staring at her in the dark with a pair of eyes, and a series of strange things happened. Legend has it that anyone who meets a succubus will be trapped there forever. From the exposed main poster, a weeping blood mask with a faint smile, the cold atmosphere makes people shudder, what kind of face is hidden under the mask? Everything still needs to be seen by the audience Enter the theater to find the answer. In the latest stills, the leading actors Chi Shuai and Yu Rongguang have meticulous expressions and full tension. The subtle atmosphere between the characters aroused the curiosity of many netizens, and everyone expressed their expectations for the movie. The film digs out the fear buried in the subconscious through the parallel time and space of dreams, and explores the relationship between human functions and the universe, which is different from the heroic story of saving the earth in doomsday films. It is also the thinking of exploring the essence through phenomena, how to enter the dream world with the help of physical equipment, how to control dreams, how to deal with dream monsters, ghosts pressing the bed, ghosts hitting the wall, etc. in dreams, whether the end of science is "heart" Learning? Today, with the rapid development of AI, I hope that this dream-controlled movie can give science fiction fans, scholars, filmmakers, and practitioners in various industries room to imagine and create. It is closely related to everyone in this era. For example, in the film, Zhang Yingchu met the succubus, haunted by the succubi, and a series of strange events followed one after another. What is the root of the succubus? How to get rid of the succubus has become one of the key points of the film. Showing the absurdity, weirdness and mystery in the dream, allowing the audience to glimpse into the unknown. It is the first time that Yu Rongguang, an old tough guy, and Chi Shuai, a delicate young man, have cooperated again after many years. It is also the first time to challenge a dream-controlled thriller and suspense movie. The movie "Matrix Dream Labyrinth" is not only a thriller and suspense movie, but also a process of thinking about life. If there is a parallel time and space, will you stay there? This may be a question that everyone has thought about. But no matter where we stay, we need greater courage and determination to explore the unknown truth and find our true self.

The film is produced by young filmmaker Xiao Yumo, supervised by Chai Hongfeng, and directed by Guo Wenji. The story is adapted from real events and tells the story of Wu Yihai who fell into the Lost Layer due to an accident. Zhang Yingchu agreed to enter the Lost Layer with Wu Yihai’s girlfriend Xiaohui team However, Zhang Yingchu encountered a succubus, haunted by ghostly shadows and entangled with night monsters, always staring at her in the dark with a pair of eyes, and a series of strange things happened. Legend has it that anyone who meets a succubus will be trapped there forever.

From the exposed main poster, a weeping blood mask with a faint smile, the cold atmosphere makes people shudder, what kind of face is hidden under the mask? Everything still needs to be seen by the audience Enter the theater to find the answer.

In the latest stills, the leading actors Chi Shuai and Yu Rongguang have meticulous expressions and full tension. The subtle atmosphere between the characters aroused the curiosity of many netizens, and everyone expressed their expectations for the movie.

The movie digs out the fear buried in the subconscious through the parallel time and space of dreams, and explores the relationship between human functions and the universe, which is different from the heroic story of saving the earth in doomsday movies. It is also the thinking of exploring the essence through phenomena, how to enter dreams with the help of physical instruments, how to control dreams, how to deal with dream monsters, ghosts pressing beds, ghosts hitting walls, etc. in dreams, whether the end of science is “heart” Learning? With the rapid development of AI today, I hope that this dream-controlled movie can give science fiction fans, scholars, filmmakers, and practitioners in various industries room to imagine and create. It is closely related to everyone in this era.

For example, in the film, Zhang Yingchu met the succubus, haunted by the succubi, and a series of strange events followed. What is the root of the succubus? How to get rid of the succubus has become one of the key points of the film. Showing the absurdity, weirdness and mystery in the dream, allowing the audience to glimpse into the unknown.

It is the first time that Yu Rongguang, an old tough guy, and Chi Shuai, a delicate young man, have cooperated again after many years. It is also the first time to challenge a dream-controlled thriller and suspense movie. The movie “Matrix Dream Labyrinth” is not only a thriller and suspense movie, but also a process of thinking about life. If there is a parallel time and space, will you stay there? This may be a question that everyone has thought about. But no matter where we stay, we need greater courage and determination to explore the unknown truth and find our true self.