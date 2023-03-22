In her first presentation as world champion, the Argentine National Team will face Panama This Thursday the 23rd from 8:30 p.m. at the Monumental. From there, today the DT of the whole of the CONCACAF Dely Valdes granted a note with “D SPORTS RADIO” where he shared these words: “It is the first time that we are going to face a world champion. We know how important it is”.

While he also added the following: “We are happy to be part of this. We hope to have a good game. We will try to make a decent match. It is a motivation for the players. In each position, Argentina has several best in the world”. The meeting will be directed by the Uruguayan Christian Ferreyra.

The doubts in the eleven of the Argentine National Team

The possible formation for the match against Panama is as follows: Dibu Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez and Ángel Di María. It is the same eleven of the final. Although the income of Gonzalo Montiel and Lautaro Martínez by Molina and Álvarez respectively has not yet been ruled out.

The records that Messi can achieve

Beyond the party and celebration in front of more than 80,000 fans, it is important to share that Lionel Messi could break several records in the commitment. They are the following:

Reach 800 goals in your career if you score one.

Reach 100 goals with the Argentine National Team if you score two.

Reach 50 Hat-Tricks in your career if you score three.

Get your first poker with the Argentine National Team if you score four.

Getting the third repoker in his career if he scores five.

Since his arrival in Argentina, Messi has been the protagonist of several videos on the networks, where he is found by lucky fans touring Buenos Aires. Looking ahead, it is still unknown if he will renew his contract with the PSG. But some fans dream that he can eventually play in Newell’s and be honored in each place you visit.