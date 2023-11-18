“The Dust Has Settled” Drama Premieres in Chongqing: A Magnificent Adaptation of Mao Dun Literature Award-Winning Novel

The drama version of the Mao Dun Literature Award-winning work “The Dust Has Settled” recently had its premiere in Chongqing. The adaptation of the novel by renowned writer Alai was performed at the Chongqing Cathay Arts Center on November 17. The story revolves around the decline of the chieftain system from the perspective of a young master from the Jiarong Tibetan tribe, who possesses the ability to foresee events.

During the premiere, the audience was treated to a stunning display of national customs and breathtaking stage design. The production showcased the opulent society of Tusi through elaborate costumes and Tibetan ornaments. Jointly introduced by Chongqing Performing Arts Group and Sichuan People’s Art Theater, the play aims to promote cultural development and enhance exchanges between Sichuan and Chongqing.

The drama received high praise for its magnificent portrayal of the traditional Tibetan culture. The performance was visually captivating and left a lasting impression on the audience. The actors received a warm reception and expressed gratitude to the audience after the show.

The premiere of “The Dust Has Settled” has captivated audiences and is expected to draw significant attention during its run in Chongqing.

