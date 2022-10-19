Article source: Poster Fashion WeChat Official Account

Original title: The bottles and jars that fell on the dresser were not empty in the end…

Author: Poster Editorial Department

Before starting to write, let me ask you a question: Do you have a “master key” when it comes to skin care or makeup?

Lightweight, portable, the kind that can open doors to many new worlds…

Well, translated into Beauty language is: a single product that can be used for multiple purposes.

For example: lipstick = blush = eye shadow, earth color eye shadow = contour = eyebrow powder, eye cream = face cream, lotion = moisturizing mask…

Everyone has done the thing of using lipstick as blush (right!) As long as a lipstick with a little lip nourishing effect can keep up with the moisturizing effect, it can be applied to the cheeks (it can be) to blend with the skin perfectly, and there is no need to worry about floating powder~

There is also a palette of earth-colored eyeshadows (contouring), which can hold up the scene the most at critical moments! ! (If I didn’t bring it on a business trip, I would really scratch my heart) Eye shadow primer, contouring, nose shadow, eyebrow powder, and hairline powder in a hurry…

Especially the gray-brown eye shadow (contouring) plate is definitely good for many people. After all, among the European-style contouring products that emphasize the sense of bone, the light gray series is more suitable for the “softness” of Asians. .

There are similar formulas for skin care.

Applying wet compresses to cosmetics that are “appetite” on the face will have more immediate effects than expensive essences. After all, the confined space during wet compresses can hydrate the skin and double its ability to absorb nutrients.

For example, on a windy day when the seasons changed recently, my face was so tight that I couldn’t smile. I took out the La Roche-Posay B5 Repair Cream that I have been using on weekdays, and applied it to the reddened area. After 15 minutes, I gently wiped it off for three days. The face is normal! (You always have to accumulate some skin care tips like this, so as not to go to the doctor in a hurry! Spending money and ruining your face)

More brands have also seen everyone’s actions. In the past two years, more and more “one item with multiple uses” items have been launched, and some have changed their “ace-brand items” into one item with multiple uses.

Have you tried RED CHAMBER’s multi-purpose cream? Lipstick, blush, eye shadow three-in-one, as long as you want, all colors can be matched together.

To tell the truth, since the editor entered the pit of RED CHAMBER multi-purpose cream, she once forgot the powdery eye shadow and blush, mainly because such moisturizing cream cosmetics are too friendly to dry skin (especially now this season).

In addition, single products with multiple uses are becoming more and more “open and aboveboard”. If the product can be used for multiple uses only through other people’s mouths, then the official direct advertising blockbuster to personally end the certification.

Gucci’s advertising blockbuster some time ago, the theme is “multi-purpose”, one in hand, eye shadow and blush are correct.

Don’t underestimate the meaning behind the dual use of eye shadow and blush. Eye shadow and blush also need to use highlight colors to build a contrast between light and shade. Any product that can be officially certified for dual use as blush and eye shadow has a relationship between pink and facial texture. Research has definitely put a lot of effort into it.

In fact, from a certain point of view, the principle of multiple uses for one thing was originally spread from the stars…

The American version of “vogue” and “Harper’s BAZAAR” have a continuously updated celebrity dressing room column, no matter whether it is skin care or makeup, it can always inject a little trick that can be used for multiple purposes.

But… Here we also have to say responsibly that using one thing for multiple purposes is a “double-edged sword” for sensitive skin.

As a sensitive skin, editors who often have small emotions on the skin have too much say in this regard. Sealing, moisturizing, irritating, and some reasons that cannot be explained by science… Slightly not “appetizing” to the skin, Just closed mouth, long red and swollen pimples, red face all over.

If your skin is also in this situation, and you want to eat a multi-purpose bonus, you must first figure out the places that must not be touched.

The composition ratio of lipstick is basically based on wax + oil + “dye”. Common representative ingredients are: beeswax (natural wax), paraffin (synthetic wax); olive oil (vegetable oil), lanolin oil (animal) , Squalane (synthetic oil) ~

Normally, lipsticks can basically be used as blushes until now. The only thing you need to pay attention to is: lipsticks with lanolin and you have sensitive skin, NO! ! !

First of all, lanolin is not unhealthy, just because it has strong sealing and adsorption properties.

To put it simply, the airtightness is too strong and the face is too sticky to breathe, and the strong adsorption is easy to absorb dust and other impurities in the air, causing unnecessary damage.

If you’re not very good at distinguishing lanolin, use a slightly cruder way – the texture is too sticky (especially “gum-like”).

If you need to teach by hand… 🙂️

That is to directly prepare the product for you!

For example, Yolaine, a French blogger brand newly discovered by the poster SHOP.

Yolaine should be very familiar to everyone! A representative person who cannot be avoided every time she speaks French, and as long as her picture is posted, someone will ask: what is her ins account~

Unified answer: Camille Yolaine

On her, no matter whether it is the style around her body or her outfit, the editors have to look at it and look at it. The self-created beauty brand – Yolaine not only “inherits” her French style, but also the core (component ratio) is the natural ingredient that French women love most.

Yolaine French ins niche makeup brand dual-use mousse lipstick

First of all, when it is used as a lipstick, my favorite is that it can cover up lip lines and modify the lip shape.

According to the makeup habits of Parisian women, the unique mousse texture of the blending department, how to describe the feeling of applying it on the lips?

It’s moisturizing like a cream but not greasy (I really can’t stand the sticky hair!), it won’t be dry like a matte lipstick, and it’s always online when makeup is on.

And the more delicate texture of mousse can best fill the small lines on the lips and make up for the “bumps” on the lip makeup.

In addition, the products are all proportioned with natural ingredients (also the favorite of French women), even if you have sensitive skin, don’t worry.

And as we said above, the texture of mousse is the easiest to “integrate” with the skin, and it is as natural as the second layer of skin when applied~

Have!

Take the pumpkin plate of a decaying city as an example. Its utilization rate is so high that as long as it does not expire, it can be used for the end of time~

Decaying City Eyeshadow 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette Pumpkin Cherry Cloud Thunder Honey Peak

There are 12 colors in one plate, base color, halo dyeing, darkening, brightening color, eyeliner color… everything is available, no color can be wasted.

When editing, I will use the first two light colors to brighten the eyes or draw lying silkworms, and you can also use them as highlights to brighten a small area (for those with handicapped hands, you can try this method, the effect is super natural) .

It has a slightly glutinous texture, and it won’t fly powder when pressed on the face. It is also a product that blends well with the skin.

A slightly darker color can be used as the earth color of eye makeup, and the effect of reducing swelling is full.

If you want to use it for facial contouring, brow powder, eyeliner… just buy a few more brushes! The dark color can be freely matched according to your own needs, and you don’t have to be afraid of stepping on thunder.

The only thing to pay attention to is that it is best to choose matte colors when repairing your face. First, it is more natural, and second, matte colors reduce the reflective spots on the face and make the face smaller.

In fact, the concept of “wet compress” originated from clinical medicine, the purpose is to continuously penetrate the skin, so as to achieve the effect of treatment.

After that, it is gradually used in skin care, and the soaked cotton pad or mask paper is applied on the face to keep the skin in a moist state for a long time, thereby increasing the hydration capacity of the stratum corneum on the skin surface, achieving the effect of instant hydration and promotion of absorption.

Wet compress and mask have the same nature, and the time should not be too long (usually 5-10 minutes), lying on the face for a long time is also easy to absorb moisture.

(Pat the head of sensitive skin, pay attention!) In the choice of lotion, acid products should not be used. For example, water containing high concentrations of fruit acid, salicylic acid, alcohol, or other exfoliating ingredients is not suitable for frequent wet compresses.

Simply put, it is gentle enough to the bones that it is suitable for (sensitive skin) wet compress.

As a “victory general” under Estee Lauder, although the source of Yuemu is not expensive, Estee Lauder has invested its capital in it.

ORIGINS Origin of Yuemu Ganoderma Lucidum Essence Water Mushroom Water 200ml 3rd Generation

A large amount of yeast fermentation product filtrate and FUSCOPORIA OBLIQUA sclerotium extract components are added. This is the main ingredient in many ladies’ products (small brown bottle, fairy water, small black bottle), which promotes cell renewal and metabolism, prolongs the lifespan of aging cells, and achieves the effect of “anti-aging”.

The feeling of using it is like feeding the skin with Ganoderma lucidum.

The most powerful part of such a supplement is to repair the damage of early aging. It is different from simple anti-aging. It mainly solves the problem from the collagen content of the cells.

So that every small cell is full of collagen, each small place is stabilized, and after the accumulation of small cells, there will be basically no major problems in the entire large skin.

Cocos Avocado Moisturizing Lotion/Perilla Water 150ml

If you have oily and acne-prone skin and often keep your mouth closed, be sure to take a look at Cosme’s “milk first, water later” combination.

With the growth of age, the surface layer of the skin will gradually “harden”, especially the absorption of skin care products is more and more floating on the surface. The most powerful part of avocado lotion is the “self-import function”.

It contains oleic acid and oleic acid-based oil. The biggest effect is to soften the “hardened” skin and reconcile the skin into a state that is easy to absorb moisture and oil. The entire absorption channel is opened, and the subsequent skin care effect can be double~

And the perilla water is the best backup for this “auxiliary battle”.

Coco’s perilla water has always been called “Japan’s three major waters” along with Orbin healthy water and fairy water. The price is less than half of them, but it has always presented a “three-legged” situation.

The perilla and mint inside, seeing the combination of these two ingredients, I believe that the eyes of the newspaper friends who have studied the ingredients have begun to light up.

Anti-acne, clearing the mouth, calming and anti-inflammatory… These are the “skills” of perilla water, especially in the aspect of shutting the mouth.

The combination of avocado lotion and perilla water, one “plays the front” and the other “does the backup”, so that the skin care effect can be multiplied with half the effort.

Let me talk about it first, there are very few products that can be used on the face and not on the eyes (except those with high alcohol content)~

In most cases, it depends on the needs of facial skin and eye skin, and they can basically be mixed and matched to the extent that they match.

The only thing you need to pay attention to is your own skin condition.

For example, the facial skin rarely produces dynamic lines such as crow’s feet. Eye creams that specifically solve this problem will add sufficient ingredients, while creams that can specifically solve such problems… How expensive is that… 😂

At the same time, there are fewer sebaceous glands (less pores) in the eye area, and the requirements for the sealing of the product are higher. Therefore, the texture of many eye creams is heavy, and the ability to ensure the ability to lock in nutrients needs to keep up.

For most people, if something too heavy is smeared on the face, it will only stick to the face and cannot be absorbed, causing acne…

Therefore, eye creams are generally used not only on the eyes, but also on other areas of the face that are prone to wrinkles. For example, L’Oreal Small Iron Eye Cream can be used on the eye, mouth and forehead lines at the same time.

Although the editor did not believe that the cheap eye cream has light in removing lines, but when it comes to L’Oreal, let’s roar even louder – it is light in itself!

L’Oreal Purple Iron Eye Cream 7.5ml

I have to say that L’Oreal has won from the first step – it believes that it is not the visible pattern that is the pattern, and it is necessary to pay attention not only to the visible pattern, but also to the potential pattern and dynamic pattern.

It has added Bosein, one of the three major anti-aging ingredients, and it has also been upgraded to directly increase the anti-aging effect to double. Bosein PRO cooperates with Fuboin, mainly for the desalination of the already formed lines. Like an iron, gradually smooth out. Many eye creams can’t do this at all. Most eye creams can only say that they have a “prevention” effect. No wonder it is called “iron eye cream” by fans.

The purple iron has almost become L’Oreal’s best-selling product in the past two years, which has a lot to do with its investment regardless of cost. In addition to the Boseine mentioned above, this one also contains snake venom-like peptides. Usually, products with this ingredient are sold for “astronomical prices”, so the purple iron can be said to be “high quality and low price”! Snake venom peptides can intercept dynamic lines caused by expressions, such as: forehead lines, smile lines…

Many people know that hyaluronic acid helps in moisturizing or filling the skin, making the skin look plumper. But the long-acting hyaluronic acid in this bottle is very special. It can stay in the skin for a long time and dilute the potential lines.

In addition, black tea yeast and caffeine are also added to the purple iron, which can speed up the circulation of the skin around the eyes, metabolize excess water and pigment, so as to achieve the effect of reducing swelling and removing dark circles.

Its anti-swelling effect is like “crushing” the face with a massage stick for more than half an hour, and the puffiness is eliminated within two strokes.

When using a smear-type, deep-nourishing mask as a face cream, it is also necessary to pay attention to the issue of airtightness.

In the final analysis, the mask is still based on the principle of “hydration of the skin”. If the airtightness is too strong and it adheres to the face for a long time, the probability of acne and bacteria breeding will also increase.

Finally, the mask that the poster SHOP can apply to sleep are 👇

French Pier AugeDNA Brightening Repair Mask 50ml

It’s called a snow-melting mask mainly because you can see the change every second you apply it on your face.

Let’s talk about the texture first. The face is white and creamy at first. It’s cold and cold like a layer of snow. It will gradually turn into a transparent shape and then be completely absorbed (the change process is like the melting process of snowflakes in winter) .

Moreover, it is a leave-in type sleeping mask. After the mask is completely absorbed, it disappears without a trace. Rolling directly on the pillow will not feel sticky.

In addition to the skin feeling like melting snow, there are also changes in skin color (more obvious if you stay up late or have a dull face), and the process of changing from “black face” to “white face” can be seen by applying a mask.

It’s interesting to say that some time ago, I was rewatching “Friends” while applying a snow-melting mask. Because it was too high, it was past 2 am when I watched it, and then I fell asleep unconsciously…

When I got up the next morning and looked in the mirror, I instantly wondered if I had highlighted when I was sleepwalking, it was white, translucent and bright, and my face really had a sense of sight that the whole world became translucent after the snow melted~

It’s so magical thanks to the brand’s core ingredient: Hp-DNA. Tsk tsk…I don’t dare to underestimate its capabilities when I see DNA! That’s right, its principle is to start repairing from the cells (the skin care brands that can do this are basically “big guys”).

The main repair ideas 👉 Eliminate free radicals (that is, the big boss that makes the skin age) 👉 Stimulate the production of collagen, create a memory of “continuous production of collagen” for cells, and improve the health of the skin from the inside out change.

In other words, what things you have idle, throw them out in the comment area, and I will tell you how you can use them!