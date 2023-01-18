Original title: The EA version of the domestic soul pigeon game “Death Church” will be launched on February 15th and the price is 54 yuan

The domestic soul pigeon game “Church of Death” will be launched on Steam and Epic on February 15th as an early access version, priced at 54 yuan, with a 10% discount for the first week. The EA version contains nearly 30 well-designed characters, 6 regions with different styles, and multiple challenging bosses. Rich scenes, props, and visual elements create a solemn, dark and depressing medieval fantasy style.

“Death Church” is an action RPG with strategy and roguelike elements. You need to lead a team of three undead to explore different areas of the church within fifteen game days, strengthen and reshape your undead army by collecting the flesh and bones of the enemy, and finally go to the depths of the church to kill demons. Relying on the hard-core setting of “soul style + strategic meat pigeon” and the maverick art style, “Cathedral of Death” won the Bronze Award in the 2022 Tencent GWB Independent Game Grand Prix.

The battles in the Church of Death include both realistic sword duels and cool and gorgeous skill moves. Different attacks have different responses, parry, sideways or roll – observe and learn in battles again and again, and constantly challenge more strong enemy.

Corruption: The character you control is a "humanoid piece of flesh" that glues bones and flesh together through magic. Every time you explore, their "corruption degree" will increase. When the corruption degree reaches 100%, the flesh will permanently disintegrate and become corrupted. The increase in speed is irreversible. You can reduce the added value by applying "preservatives". You need to carefully consider the staffing during exploration. Team formation: Your team will continue to lose personnel due to the corruption of the body. On the other hand, you can get their bones and flesh by defeating the enemy, and use them to create new bodies. This means that your team cannot grow stronger and stronger steadily. You will face frequent personnel changes, and you must adapt to such changes, learn to achieve a balance in the dynamics, and lead the team to keep moving forward. Massive equipment: Equipment can not only improve the character's attack and defense, but also provide various skills, but if you want to fully utilize the power of equipment skills, you need to consider the composition of the team/the type of enemy/the current area, etc. Equipping skills is not only related to combat but also possible Affecting the effect of interactive events, reasonable collocation will provide a great boost to exploration. Resource management: The Church of Death has a variety of resources, all of which are indispensable for exploration, but you cannot cover everything, and you need to understand what is most urgently needed at the moment, so as to make a choice. Unpredictable Exploration: In addition to fighting, you may encounter various interactive events during exploration. They can help your exploration, but you will also pay a corresponding price. Reasonable use will get twice the result with half the effort, but if you miscalculate the risk of the price, you may The gutter capsized.

