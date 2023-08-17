Home » The earth belongs to God
Entertainment

The earth belongs to God

by admin
The earth belongs to God

Listen to the audio version of the article

By W. Eugene March, professor emeritus of Old Testament at the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary (Kentucky, USA), the essay “God’s land on loan” has been translated. These are pages that develop, given the ongoing conflicts in the world, a current theology. These are considerations that help to set questions concerning peace in the light of Scripture (there is no shortage of ideas also for the increasingly present issues of ecology).

The earth belongs to God

March argues that we do not “own” the earth, since the world belongs to God. The planet we inhabit, the theologian notes, is a loan made by the Lord to men; and they should use it responsibly and justly.

Among other things, the examination explores the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians: the book traces the history and the different situations around today’s conflicts. “At the same time, I have an objective”, writes March, “to foster an understanding and a re-evaluation of the right that God claims over every earth”.

W. Eugene March, “God’s land on loan”, Claudiana, pp. 128, 14.90 euros

See also  Waves Nx Germano: The famous New York studio "Golden Melody Factory" is all in the headphones-midifan: We focus on computer music

You may also like

CLOT Teases Exciting Collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD for 20th...

Why do we like it so much and...

Telemundo Unveils New News Talent and Quique Usales’...

Donald Sassoon, History is not made with dates

Exploring New Ground: Hong Kong-Style Crime Films Evolve...

First Division: Barcelona vs Cádiz Date 2

Embracing Challenges: Today’s Horoscope for Thursday August 17

Lingang Science and Technology Smart Library: A New...

Servini will ask that the Buenos Aires elections...

Carlos Vives Embarks on “El Tour de los...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy