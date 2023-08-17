Listen to the audio version of the article

By W. Eugene March, professor emeritus of Old Testament at the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary (Kentucky, USA), the essay “God’s land on loan” has been translated. These are pages that develop, given the ongoing conflicts in the world, a current theology. These are considerations that help to set questions concerning peace in the light of Scripture (there is no shortage of ideas also for the increasingly present issues of ecology).

The earth belongs to God

March argues that we do not “own” the earth, since the world belongs to God. The planet we inhabit, the theologian notes, is a loan made by the Lord to men; and they should use it responsibly and justly.

Among other things, the examination explores the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians: the book traces the history and the different situations around today’s conflicts. “At the same time, I have an objective”, writes March, “to foster an understanding and a re-evaluation of the right that God claims over every earth”.

W. Eugene March, “God’s land on loan”, Claudiana, pp. 128, 14.90 euros

