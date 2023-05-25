the easiest recipe to prepare this traditional dish this May 25

This May 25, one of the customs is to try one of the most typical dishes of Argentina, the traditional locro. One of the most chosen recipes to celebrate national dates. Learn how to do it and show off this long weekend.

From the Locro Argentino site, they shared how to prepare this delicacy for 10 people:

Ingredients for the locro

2 kilograms of pumpkin

1 kilogram of thin strips of pork rib

500 grams of onion

400 grams of white corn

400 grams of beans

200 grams of chopped celery

5 garlic cloves

2 red bell peppers

1 leek

500 grams of raw bacon

250 grams of smoked bacon

200 grams of pork

100 grams of tripe

100 grams of clean fat tripe

6 pig’s feet

1 Creole sausage

1 red sausage

Seasonings: salt, pepper, ground chili and sweet paprika.

How to prepare the locro

The first thing you should do is wash the vegetables, and chop them into very thin slices. In the case of beans and corn, leave them soaking from the night before to hydrate them.

Boil the tripe, the tripe, the cuerito and the pig’s feet. In a pot, boil the tripe and mondongo until soft, 30 minutes on average. Repeat the same procedure in another pot, but with the leather and the pig’s feet.

Cut the meats. Cut the tripe into strips, the leather into squares, the mondongo into thin strips, and the legs into two or three parts (removing the hooves). On the other hand, cut the pork ribs into large cubes and reserve them.

Prepare the locro. Choose a large pot to prepare the Argentine locro, put the beans and corn with the vegetables (set aside a little onion and celery). Reserve the chorizos, the cuts of meat, the bacon and the squash. Cover with 3 to 5 liters of water, and cook over low heat.

Remove. Once the homemade locro base comes to a boil, reduce the heat and add the chorizos, bacon and pumpkin. Stir occasionally to prevent the ingredients from sticking. If the broth is consumed, add a little more water.

Finish cooking. Once an hour and a half of cooking has elapsed, add the tripe, the mondongo, the leather and the little legs. At the same time, remove the chorizos to chop them into very thin slices, return them to the pot and cook for a couple more minutes.

Prepare the red sauce. While the locro recipe for 10 people finishes cooking, prepare the red sauce. Sauté in a drizzle of oil, onions, and celery for a couple of minutes. Set aside in a container and add the sweet pepper, hot pepper and garlic. Finally, pour the sauce into the locro.

Source: Argentine Locro



