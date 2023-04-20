The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office requested the preventive detention of former President Lenín Moreno

The Attorney General’s Office Ecuador requested this Wednesday preventive detention of former president Lenín Moreno for having failed to make periodic appearances before the courts of his country, while his participation in a alleged case of corruption.

In addition, the agency requested the notification to Interpol for location and capture of the former president, accused of alleged bribery, as well as his wife and one of his daughters.

Moreno currently lives in Paraguaywhere he serves as commissioner of the Organization of American States (OAS) for disability issues.

to explain his absence in appearances requested by the Ecuadorian justice system, Moreno said that it was due to his health problemsderived from his motor disability.

The accusation against Lenín Moreno

The former Ecuadorian president is accused of having formed a corruption structure when he was vice president in the government of Rafael Correabetween 2009 and 2013.

Moreno is accused of having benefited from the collection of money to favor the award of the contract to the Chinese company Sinohydro, in charge of the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project.

In 2017, he was the first disabled president to be elected to the first magistracy of a country, almost twenty years after a tragic episode that left him a paraplegic.

In 1998, Moreno -45 years old at the time- was assaulted on a public highway in the city of Quito and was shot in the spinal cord that prevented him from walking again.

After several years of treatment, he recovered and ventured into politics and became president, which he held until mid-2021.

