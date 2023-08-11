The Eighth Suspect: The Real-Life Crime Story That Grips Audiences

News Article:

“The Eighth Suspect” Reveals the Thrilling Pursuit of a Murderer in Crime Reality Movie

The highly anticipated crime reality movie, “The Eighth Suspect,” is set to be released in the second half of 2023. The film showcases the relentless pursuit of the notorious murderer Chen Xinwen by the determined police officer Wang Shouyue over a span of 21 years. The movie centers around the largest armed banknote robbery case since the establishment of New China. Chen Xinwen’s criminal gang robbed a banknote van, resulting in the death of three individuals before vanishing into thin air. Wang Shouyue and his partner He Lan immediately embarked on a mission to apprehend the culprits.

Twenty-one years later, during Wang Shouyue’s retirement, he discovers traces of Chen Xinwen in a small town in Yunnan. However, he soon realizes that the suspect has changed his name and identity. Nevertheless, Wang Shouyue remains determined to unveil the true identity of Chen Xinwen. As the truth gradually emerges, a definitive battle between justice and evil is on the horizon in the film.

The movie features renowned actor Lin Jiadong as Wang Shouyue, portraying a mainland policeman in the 1990s for the first time. Lin Jiadong went above and beyond to immerse himself in the role. He studied in advance at the public security department and attentively listened to the experiences of real police officers. On set, Lin Jiadong fully embodied his character, never allowing any distractions. Qi Xi, a fellow actor, praised Lin Jiadong’s dedication, stating, “He must be the first to arrive on set, and he never looks at his mobile phone during the scene.” While filming a chase action scene, Lin Jiadong suffered an injury but remained unfazed, stating, “It’s okay for me.” He swiftly received treatment and continued filming, working tirelessly for 18 consecutive hours. Lin Jiadong’s genuine enthusiasm and unwavering commitment have made Wang Shouyue’s relentless pursuit of the murderer for 21 years even more compelling. Audiences eagerly anticipate the final showdown between Lin Jiadong’s character and Chen Xinwen.

Zhang Songwen, the actor who portrays He Lan in the film, commended Lin Jiadong’s exceptional talent. Lin Jiadong seamlessly blended with the group actors and staff on set, eagerly discussing performance details and analyzing the emotions and nuances of their characters. Zhang Songwen expressed his admiration, stating, “He is a person who was born to serve as an actor, and he inspired me a lot in performance.”

“The Eighth Suspect” is adapted from the real-life event of the “15 million banknote truck robbery” in 1995. The film is helmed by director Li Zijun and written by Zhou Wenru, with Dapeng and Lin Jiadong in the leading roles. The movie is a collaboration between various production companies, including Suzhou Weixi Culture Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Lijia Extraordinary Film Co., Ltd., Emei Film Group Co., Ltd., Zhonghe Qiancheng Film (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Changzhou Dongheng Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shanghai Youmozi Film Co., Ltd., Longhe Tomcat (Beijing) Technology and Culture Co., Ltd., Jiasheng Xingyao Culture Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Shanghai Qingcan Culture Development Co., Ltd., and Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd. The film is set to be released nationwide on September 9, creating immense anticipation among viewers.

