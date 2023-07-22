Home » The Eldest Daughter of Mexican Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Takes Her First Steps in Modeling
Title: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez’s Daughter, Emily Cinammon, Makes Surprise Debut in Modeling

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – Emily Cinammon, the 18-year-old daughter of renowned Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Karen Beltrán, has recently taken her first steps into the modeling industry. Emily made a surprise debut at a fashion event, representing Jalisco’s 200th anniversary dress, gaining attention and admiration.

In an interview with the Ventaneando program, Emily shared the story behind her unexpected venture into modeling. She revealed that her mother informed her about an opportunity to represent Jalisco’s distinctive dress on its 200th anniversary. Emily’s father, Canelo Álvarez, had a significant fight on the same day. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the commemoration of her home state in a non-sporting manner, Emily seized the chance.

Despite her successful debut, Emily emphasized that her primary focus remains her education and her passion for horseback riding. She expressed contentment with her current pursuits and stated, “The only thing I see in my future is studying and riding. I haven’t had the chance or the inclination to try anything else. But, the truth is, I am happy like this with sports and school.”

Karen Beltrán, Emily’s mother, expressed her unwavering support for her daughter’s dreams. While Emily has ventured into modeling, Karen highlighted that her true passion lies in horses, and she will continue to wholeheartedly support her daughter’s decisions.

In a heartwarming gesture, Emily took the opportunity to wish her father, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, a happy 33rd birthday. Although they could not celebrate together due to Canelo’s intense training for an upcoming fight, Emily sent her best wishes to her father and expressed her hope for a reunion soon.

As Emily’s modeling career starts to unfold, she has grabbed attention in the industry while simultaneously balancing her education and love for equestrian sports. Her unexpected debut has garnered praise and support from fans, as she gracefully represents her home state Jalisco outside the realm of sports.

