At 6:00 p.m. this Sunday, the polling stations in Hernando closed and now the scrutiny is expected to be carried out to find out who will be their new mayor.

According to the first data (Hernando has 13,000 inhabitants), participation was approximately 73% (above what happened last Sunday in La Falda, where it reached 51%).

The first 8 scrutinized tables gave victory to Ricardo Bianchini, the UCR candidate, who reached 847 votes against 763 for Luis “Lichi” Scarlatto, from the PJ.

In Hernando, in the Tercero Arriba department, the second municipal election was held in Córdoba in 2023, after La Falda.

Radicalism is committed to sustaining itself in the municipality. The current mayor Gustavo Botasso, without a chance of re-election after two terms, seeks to leave the position to Bianchini, current director of Health of his management.

The dispute is with Scarlatto, a well-known leader of Cordoba Peronism who presents himself under the Somos Hernando label, made up of justicialistas, vecinalistas and independents.

The Hacemos por Córdoba stamp will not be in the dark room.

On Scarlatto’s list, one of the candidates for councilor is Jorge Yamul, who was a justicialist mayor before the two terms of the radical Botasso.

The current mayor had been re-elected with 60 percent of the vote four years ago. Botasso is part of the core of mayors close to deputy Rodrigo De Loredo.

Scarlatto was a departmental legislator of the PJ (in three periods), vice president of the Cordoba Lottery and currently holds the position of deputy director of the Public Services Regulatory Entity (Ersep).

Both candidates agreed in statements to local media that it was “a clean campaign, in which there were no chicanes or low blows.”

festivities

As happened in La Falda last Sunday, when after the re-election of the radical Javier Dieminger, the main leaders of Together for Change in the province and the country arrived to capitalize on the festivities, arrivals are also awaited in Hernando, depending on who wins.

In the event that Scarlatto wins, it is expected that provincial Shiaretti leaders will arrive in Hernando. If Bianchini is the winner, Luis Juez, Rodrigo De Loredo and other leaders of Together for Change are ready to join the festivities.

Since the return of democracy in 1983, between 1983 and 1987 the radical Pedro Leandro Candela was mayor. From 1987 to 1991 it was Rubén Racca, of the then Popular Socialist Party. From 1991 to 1995, Candela was mayor again.

Between 1995 and 1999, the cooperative leader José Macagno appeared on the scene who, through the Neighborhood Union, came to the municipality. Between 1999 and 2003, Macagno was mayor again. The radical Sergio Coser was elected four years later. Two terms of Coser were followed by one of the Peronist Jorge Yamul, after which the UCR returned to municipal power with the current mayor Botasso.

Hernando, known as the “national peanut capital”, has an electoral roll of 10,085 people. It will be voted in 29 tables. After the very low turnout registered last Sunday in La Falda, the number of citizens who will comply with the obligation to vote became a fact of interest.

After the elections in La Falda and Hernando, the next turn will be on April 16, when the electoral contest will take place in General Cabrera (Juárez Celman department). The current radical municipal chief Guillermo Cavigliasso (Together for Cabrera) and the Peronist leader Verónica Huppi (United for Cabrera) will compete there.