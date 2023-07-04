The Electoral Justice enabled Jorge Macri to be a candidate

There was no surprise in the Electoral Tribunal of the City of Buenos Aires, which in a ruling assured Jorge Macri that he may be a candidate for Head of Government in the next elections, as reported by Alejandro Gomel in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

A controversy has been unleashed regarding this that will not end here. The controversy lies in what the ruling says, which states that it meets the requirements stipulated in article 97 of the Constitution. What does that article say? To be a candidate in the City, among other things, one must be a native of the City of Buenos Aires or have lived in it for the past five years to the date of the election.

The lawyers of Jorge Macri they have been based on the assertion that he has actually lived in the city for five years, not immediately prior to the election.

This is obvious, since they could not say that he has lived in the City of Buenos Aires in the last five years, given that until very recently he was mayor of Vicente López, which implies that he had his domicile there.

This is where the controversy arises, because the decision of the highest court of the City of Buenos Aires establishes that he proves to have lived in the City of Buenos Aires between the years 1987 and 1999.

The Buenos Aires electoral justice authorized the candidacy of Jorge Macri to the head of government

But with this criterion, if someone has lived in the City of Buenos Aires, for example, was born in 1960, lived in the City of Buenos Aires between 1960 and 1965, and returns now, can they be a candidate? According to this ruling it could be. From the opposition, those who had requested the challenge (12 in total), Nito Artaza, on the one hand, and the left-wing candidate Vanina Biassi, assure that there have been other similar cases.

They have presented judicial cases and they also mention the case of Adrián Pérez, in a similar situation, in which the justice of the City of Buenos Aires acted differently and did not allow him to be a candidate in the City.

Beyond the legal issue, there are more and more cases that arise in the recent history of the City of Buenos Aires and the province of Buenos Aires.

And if we go back a few years back in time, the cases of senior officials residing in the City of Buenos Aires are commonplace. One should mention himself Axel KicillofGovernor of the province of Buenos Aires, always residing in the city of Buenos Aires.

There is also the case of Mary Eugenia Vidaland even Daniel Scioli himself, until the last moment before becoming governor of the province of Buenos Aires, was considered a strong candidate for Head of Government, however, at one point, he jumped to the province of Buenos Aires.

These cases are repeated and we can go even further back in time to an emblematic case, that of Hernán González, from La Rioja, who was not only a candidate, but also won an election in the city of Buenos Aires in the 1990s.

Axel Kicillof responded to those who think “that the province of Buenos Aires is unviable”

The controversy will continue, since this decision will be appealed and could reach the Supreme Court of Justice. There is much speculation about what the Court could do, since both the opposition in the City of Buenos Aires and the national ruling party argue that the Supreme Court of Justice has recently intervened in provincial electoral issues, such as in Tucumán and San Juan.

In the case of Tucumán, it prevented Manzur from being a candidate due to his past in the province. In San Juan there was also an intervention, and complaints have been expressed from Casa Rosada regarding how that decision of the Supreme Court could have influenced the final result of San Juan, where, as we mentioned yesterday, the result was surprising and the change was stayed with the province.

The Supreme Court will intervene first in the case of Jorge Macri, to determine if you can be enabled as a candidate or not. Then, in case of deciding to intervene, it will issue a resolution. Of course, the followers of Jorge Macri are calm and confident that there will be no problems with Macri’s candidacy.

Martín Lousteau chicaned Jorge Macri: “He governed a municipality the size of Belgrano until days ago”

In a recent act of Lousteau’s campaign, the slogan was sung: “What neighborhood are you from?”, to which Jorge Macri responded by saying: “How many times did they tell me, 125?” Alluding to when Lousteau was Cristina Kirchner’s Minister of Economy, telling him that, beyond where he lives, he was always in the PRO.

A question that affects not only the PRO, but all the political parties is: why can’t there be candidates or political figures running in their own place? This affects both the PRO and the Unión por la Patria, not to mention Kirchnerism, which received its own candidate, such as Peter’s Wadobut finally promoted the candidacy of Sergio Massa.

The renewal of candidacies and leadership is a problem that crosses both political parties.

