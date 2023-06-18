The electoral sky opens

As it was said in the past: the melons are being accommodated in the car, or formally, the Argentine political field prepares the electoral offer to a disbelieving citizenry like never before.

Purgatory. The great novelty is offered by Peronism: it will go to a presidential inmate for the first time since the law that enabled the primaries was sanctioned, in 2009. The conflict installed with the agricultural sectors led in those days to the radical division of society and the improvisation did the rest for that sort of open-air laboratory that changes in each election to be voted for. PASOs introduce into the electoral system an element of contingency that can produce unexpected results. For this reason, most of the provinces that had adhered to the primary model began to stand out, preferring more intricate systems such as the lemmas, the collectors, the enganches or even the single ballot.

In these months, Kirchnerism could not see that Daniel Scioli’s candidacy had an emotional component rather than a pragmatic or rational one. Many calculated that with the pressure to avoid the primaries they were going to get him to lower his candidacy. But the underrated ex-motonaut was vice president, twice governor, and a candidate for president when he lost by a few points to Macri with Cristina Kirchner herself sabotaging his candidacy. Nor did they count on the fact that Scioli is present in the top of mind of Argentines, that short list that comes up when he asks himself in a survey which politicians he spontaneously remembers. That only places him as a strong competitor with the sole figure of him, in a sort of mirror with Javier Milei. Now, with the obstacles that are presented to Scioli for the assembly of the national and provincial lists, some hope that on Saturday at 12 at night he will desist from his participation.

Scioli’s qualification opened the compositions to Agustín Rossi, Juan Grabois and others who may appear at the last minute, as well as of course Sergio Massa, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro and, why not, Axel Kicillof or Gabriel Katopodis. The situation of Alberto Fernández is clearly unusual, he already gives interviews to high school students where he is subjected to unusual situations for a president and he did not hesitate to say that “Cristina and I have the same objective and that is why we founded Unión por la Patria” .

New brand. In the space that Sergio Massa and Cristina Kirchner make up today, different combinations are tested on the basis of trial-error to offer a scheme that allows the province of Buenos Aires to be supported electorally and try to reach the ballotage. All alternatives that are demoscopically tested and that adding Máximo Kirchner to one of the key positions is not ruled out, so that the Kirchner brand is present on the electoral ballots. It should be remembered that this time the PBA votes with seven other provinces for three national senators.

The change of brand to Unión por la Patria did not go unnoticed as in the previous change from Frente de la Victoria to Frente de Todos (and which momentarily passed through Unidad Ciudadana in Cristina Kirchner’s solo experience). Incorporating the signifier Patria is not idle and a nationalist turn can already be observed that allows us to predict a harsh campaign against neoliberalism centralized in Mauricio Macri and against the International Monetary Fund at a time of a tense situation where the organization asks for new conditions outside the agreement to draw special drawing rights (SDRs) that the country must return immediately. A situation of unilateral moratorium is opening at this time and will allow polarization against the IMF.

The inmate of Together for Change now seems to be relatively calm compared to that of the unionists. Now the surprises come from the vices, and also from the new strategy prepared by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who now perceives that he has a mountain ahead of him to climb.

Is rebellion written on the right? Finally, it is relevant to observe what is behind the emergence of Javier Milei, and not in a conspiratorial key, but what elements of his figure question society, since for or against no one seems to be oblivious to mileimania. To see some elements that contribute to the discussion, the results of a survey formulated on the AMBA electorate in the academic instance of the Sociology of Public Opinion subject (Sociales-UBA) will be used. Here two central questions are at stake: 1) what reasons have made the libertarian figure able to climb so quickly, without structure or political trajectory; 2) if you consider that the new libertarian rights have an attractive proposal or not. These elements have been crossed by the ideological self-perception of those who responded.

The graph interprets that those who sympathize with the right and center-right obviously see the libertarian proposal as attractive, but with differences, the former see in Milei the technical knowledge to overcome the economic situation, but the latter are closer to assessing the capacity of the candidate to take advantage of social discontent. As is logical, those who perceive themselves to be on the left or the center-left are far from positively assessing libertarian proposals as interesting, but the former observe that Milei does not understand the rules that make politics work, while the latter identify the politically incorrect discourse of the libertarian.

One last question that was formulated reiterates a quite widespread concern (although it does not appear in the graph) and is what real possibilities would Milei have to apply her disruptive proposals; 9% did not know what to answer while 29.4% believe that it is impossible to apply any. 7.1% believe in pure faith that they are all applicable. The curious thing is that 54.4% of the electorate believes that some proposals are possible to be applied.

The dice are rolling to generate a new era in troubled Argentina.

*Sociologist (@cfdeangelis).