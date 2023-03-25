ROME – There is much talk of the electric car. Often too much and sometimes without knowing her well. It’s the topic of the year, after all. Very popular and divisive because it concerns an asset, the car, which very few are really able to do without. We talk about green technologies, bio or synthetic fuels with often not exactly scientific approaches. The so-called “technological neutrality” is called for, forgetting, however, that the objective must only be that of zero emissions. Objective that Europe was the first to set itself the goal of achieving, as far as cars are concerned, in 2035. How? The main tool remains the electric propulsion system.

This is a great revolution which will obviously have to be reached through stages. So while politics continues to be discussed in Brussels, between vetoes, requests for derogations and improbable new agreements, the industry has been preparing for some time, given that most manufacturers even announced a stop to internal combustion engines in Europe before the fateful 2035. As in the case of the group of Stellantis, Volkswagen, Audi, Ford and Jaguar, the latter even going so far as to set 2025 as the birth date of a new electric-only range and the production end of the previous one.

Like all great innovations, bearers of colossal changes, the electric revolution too must, however, face a series of obstacles that are not always easy to overcome. In addition to the so-called technical ones, linked to new products and the development of the recharging network, there is also that of “bad information. The so-called “fake news“.

The English group Jaguar Land Rover (owned by the Indian Tata) took care of it. How? With the second digital guide in twenty chapters with the unequivocal title “Let’s debunk the Fake News on the electric car – Second Act”.





The arguments to refute range from the classic “current will never be enough for all these cars” to “we don’t have the columns to charge them all”, passing through “electric cars pollute more than others” and much more.

So let’s do some examples. Let’s start with the cost of energy. What we hear more and more often is that the price is through the roof. False. The cost of energy always remains, on average, below 30% of what is spent on traditional fuels. It is necessary to take into account those who have a blocked tariff and customers (who by now exceed one million self-producers) who, thanks to a photovoltaic system, eliminate or reduce energy costs, but also those who benefit from a flat tariff for public recharge, ie a plan subject to a subscription in which, for a fixed cost, the customer is offered a recharge package with rates between 0.31 and 0.35 €/kWh.

Here’s another fake: “Germany is going backwards on the electricity front”. False. To upgrade the charging network, the German government has allocated 6.3 billion euros over the next three years; the share of electric vehicles in Germany has grown by 24.8% annually and already today 14.6% of all newly registered cars are electric.

Again: “We will never have a capillary network of columns”. False. In terms of columns, what matters is not the absolute number of charging points but the car/column ratio. And given that in our country we have 25 thousand recharging points and 244 thousand electric and plug-in hybrids in circulation, we are at the top of the ranking of European countries for the possibility of recharging. In practice, an Italian who buys an electric car has better services than a French, German or Swedish.





And finally, there’s this “The electric car will never take off because it’s not a business”. False. The growth in turnover is estimated to be over 13 billion in 2023 while profitability will depend on the ability to achieve high rates of use of the columns which is currently always at the highest levels. From a value chain perspective, profit growth over the next decade will be strong in the three main segments of electric vehicle charging: hardware and installation, charging services and smart energy services. For the other fakes, just scarify the guide (https://www.jaguar.it/Fake-news-elettrico.html). Enjoy the reading.