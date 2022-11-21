Would you buy an electric car today? Because in the end the real question is this. So let’s try to find the answer. Let’s start from the initial cost of the model which is on average 40 percent higher than its petrol equivalent. In short, immediately a nice boulder. Indeed, no, because then you will recover everything (or almost) thanks to savings on refueling. However, there is that “almost” that needs to be analyzed better. Energy, like petrol, has fluctuating costs, higher today, lower tomorrow. Thus, even if there are all kinds of calculations on the net (often real hoaxes), the advantage in the end is in favor of electricity. Even close to 50 percent savings if you choose (and those who have an electric car already do so) flat rates, subscriptions that if they existed for petrol and diesel would be taken by storm.

However, there is the problem of supply. Not exactly trivial. Many argue that the columns are few. Which is false. In fact, Italy has the highest number of recharges on vehicles in the whole of Europe (21 for every 100 electric cars). But there is, unfortunately, a reverse side of the coin: many still don’t work (almost always due to bureaucratic problems, you need 22 permits to install them and make them “start”) and others are illegally occupied by petrol or diesel cars (only Italian habit ). A big problem to which must be added the question of motorways, where there is not even a shadow of columns. It’s all the fault of a famous call for assignments that doesn’t arrive. Will 2023 be the good year?

Entering the field of hope we have to go back to the price of electric cars because not everyone can afford to wait years to recover the initial outlay thanks to energy savings. To improve things, unfortunately still in perspective, there are large numbers, the so-called economy of scale which in a short time could bring down the price lists. Yeah, but how long? In the meantime, however, there are the recently enhanced incentives. Will they be enough? Looking at the numbers it would not seem: most, in fact, have not been used while sales of electric vehicles in October collapsed by 48%. Luckily in the rest of Europe things are different. Not only. In France they are trying to go even further with the idea of ​​”social leasing” for the weakest sections of the population. The proposal? One hundred euros a month, but even less, for many years, as if it were a house.

Not bad? What to do then, do I buy an electric car or not? If we put it on the ground of the environment, of course yes. There are no other solutions to zero CO2 emissions. But then comes another doubt: will I really be free to move around as with a petrol car? Is it true that my range will be conditioned by long recharging times and the search for ECUs? For now yes, albeit partially. Autonomy itself, in fact, is another false problem. In many cases, the electric does more kilometers than a petrol (the latest generations easily exceed 600 kilometers and many petrol models don’t even come close). There is a “but”. Because to refuel a traditional car it takes just a few minutes from the petrol station, for a battery-powered car, on the other hand, you need to plug in for a few hours.

The only certainty remains only one: from 2035 in Europe we will only be able to buy electric cars. It seems like a date that is still far away but instead it is not at all. For all of us and for the industry in particular. So, the last answer is yes. Let’s try to believe this revolution and inform yourself well…