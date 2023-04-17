Home » The electric wave of the Shanghai Motor Show. Maserati immediately took center stage with the Grecale Folgore
The electric wave of the Shanghai Motor Show. Maserati immediately took center stage with the Grecale Folgore

The electric wave of the Shanghai Motor Show. Maserati immediately took center stage with the Grecale Folgore

SHANGHAI – The Maserati Grecale Folgore is the star of the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, the first major international event that has returned “in presence” after the Covid years which sees the participation of many European, Japanese, Korean and, of course, , Chinese. An event that symbolizes the Chinese government’s attention to the car, a sector considered one of the driving forces of economic recovery after the lifting of the restrictions due to the pandemic in order to achieve the goal of growth above 5% for 2023.

