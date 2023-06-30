The Elusive Murderer: 39 Years on the Run and Counting as Water Board Chairman

Title: Notorious Fugitive Arrested After 39 Years on the Run, Assumes Multiple Identities

Photos of the absconded murderer Santini when he was arrested (Photo: New York Post, USA)

Overseas Network, June 30th – A fugitive murderer who has evaded authorities for 39 years has been apprehended in California, USA. Donald Santini, alias Willman Symonds, was captured by the police in June while serving as the chairman of the Campo Village Water Board.

The 65-year-old Santini, originally from Florida, gained notoriety in 1984 when he allegedly committed a murder in Hillsborough County. After the crime, he vanished, leaving local authorities tirelessly searching for him. Despite recurring appearances on the TV show “America’s Most Wanted” in 1990, 2005, and 2013, Santini managed to remain at large by frequently changing his identity and place of residence.

Santini’s evasion tactics involved assuming more than a dozen names and relocating to obscure locations, making it nearly impossible for police to track him down. However, in recent years, he settled in Campo, California, under the pseudonym Willman Symonds. As chair of the water board in the small village with just 3,000 residents, Santini actively participated in public meetings, even having his alias listed on publicly released town business agendas.

The fugitive’s luck finally ran out on June 7 when he was apprehended at his residence in Campo. During a subsequent appearance in a California state court, Santini finally admitted his true identity. Following his extradition back to Hillsborough County, Florida, on June 29, he was taken into custody and remains in police custody facing first-degree murder charges.

The arrest has brought an end to an almost four-decade-long manhunt, providing closure to the victim’s family and bringing justice to the case. The capture of Donald Santini serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement agencies, who spared no effort in their search, spanning continents from Thailand to Texas.

Editor: Sohu (Content Adaptation from the US New York Post)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

