The Embarrassing Detail that Ruined the Camaraderie Between Meghan Markle and the Royal Family

Title: Duchess of Sussex Ruins Camaraderie with Royal Family Over Embarrassing Detail, Reveals Biographer

By S. Lopez | Ago 07, 2023- 16:02

Once again Meghan Markle has found herself at the center of controversy, as a recent revelation from a royal biographer points to her as the cause of Prince Harry’s severed friendship with the Beckhams.

The feud reportedly began in 2018 when Harry invited David Beckham to Sydney for a competition benefiting wounded soldiers. However, tensions arose when the invitation was extended before Harry’s wedding to Meghan, and it seems that things changed once the couple tied the knot.

“Meghan’s visit to Australia was her first royal tour abroad and it seemed to be quite a success. The encounter with crowds of admirers convinced Meghan that she was the new Diana of the Royal Family,” wrote biographer Tom Bower in a column for The Sun. “Accused in London of harassing her staff – episodes she has denied – both she and Harry constantly searched the Internet for hateful comments about themselves. In her bad mood, she seemed to be unwilling to tolerate anything flattering about the Beckhams and the Games appearing in the media.”

According to Bower, Meghan’s post-wedding problems and the negative attention she received caused her to be in a foul mood during her trip to Sydney. As a result, she allegedly prevented David and Victoria Beckham from approaching Harry, in an effort to ensure that their fame did not overshadow her own.

Lizzie Cundy, a news presenter and former friend of Meghan’s, further supported Bower’s claims. She revealed that Meghan had convinced Harry that the Beckhams had leaked personal information, causing David to become “completely furious.”

“Now Harry has apparently overheard Meghan claiming that Victoria has made up stories saying where Meghan was going to go. There were places that Victoria told Meghan to go to when she came to London and they started showing up in the press,” Cundy explained.

The exact details of the embarrassing incident that ruined the camaraderie between Meghan and the Beckhams remain undisclosed. However, it is clear that tensions arose during the Sydney visit and have continued to impact the relationship between the royal couple and the celebrity power couple.

This development adds to the ongoing narrative surrounding Meghan Markle, who has frequently been in the spotlight for various controversies. With this latest revelation, it remains to be seen how the Duchess of Sussex will navigate the repercussions of this strained friendship within the royal family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

