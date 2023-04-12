The MasterChef night was marked by strong emotions. The participants were surprised by greetings from their families and more than one could not hold back their tears. One of them was Antonio López, the participant from Salta, that he received a message from his mother and his grandmother.

“Everyone is proud of you,” his mother told him through a video he saw on a tablet.

“My mom represents the pillar of my family”said the young man from Salta and said that as a boy he grew up in his grandmother’s house.

“I came with a goal and I know that it is not in vain”, He expressed when talking about his decision to be in the cooking contest and be away from his loved ones.

Antonio cried when he saw a video of his family and assured that it is very difficult to be away from them😭 ➡️Look #MasterChefArgentina at https://t.co/aDeqH0xpbe pic.twitter.com/8281penkQS — MasterChef Argentina (@MasterChefAR) April 12, 2023

Achilles and a striking bond with his grandmother

In that instance, The participant Aquiles González Sviatschi was surprised by his curious bond full of insults and love with his grandmother, María Ángela, when she asked her for her favorite dish in MasterChef Argentina.

«I haven’t seen her for a long time and now she is going to turn 80. I hope to be there. I get along very well with her and we have a very ironic, very sarcastic relationshipAchilles explained.

The Cordovan said that his grandmother tweets a lot and travels alone, and looked at the camera to tell her that he loves her, even though he did not explain well what dish to make.

Germán Martitegui did not let Wanda Nara try a dish

At the time of the tasting, a fact drew attention while the jury was trying the Achilles dish. Germán Martitegui denied a request to Wanda Nara.

“Can I try?” Asked the driver and received a resounding “no” that surprised the businesswoman.

The Cordovan participant received praise from the chefs for his preparation.

Get your hand out of there @germantegui did not let @wanditanara try the Achilles dish. 👉🏼 Look #MasterChefArgentina at https://t.co/aDeqH0xpbe pic.twitter.com/icIu3k9iYt — MasterChef Argentina (@MasterChefAR) April 12, 2023



