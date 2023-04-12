Home Entertainment The emotion of Antonio López in Masterchef for the surprise greeting from his mother and grandmother
The MasterChef night was marked by strong emotions. The participants were surprised by greetings from their families and more than one could not hold back their tears. One of them was Antonio López, the participant from Salta, that he received a message from his mother and his grandmother.

“Everyone is proud of you,” his mother told him through a video he saw on a tablet.

“My mom represents the pillar of my family”said the young man from Salta and said that as a boy he grew up in his grandmother’s house.

“I came with a goal and I know that it is not in vain”, He expressed when talking about his decision to be in the cooking contest and be away from his loved ones.

Achilles and a striking bond with his grandmother

In that instance, The participant Aquiles González Sviatschi was surprised by his curious bond full of insults and love with his grandmother, María Ángela, when she asked her for her favorite dish in MasterChef Argentina.

«I haven’t seen her for a long time and now she is going to turn 80. I hope to be there. I get along very well with her and we have a very ironic, very sarcastic relationshipAchilles explained.

The Cordovan said that his grandmother tweets a lot and travels alone, and looked at the camera to tell her that he loves her, even though he did not explain well what dish to make.

See also  Create conditions for outstanding talents to stand out, China National Exchange and Taiwan "Pride of the Country" show its style again-International Online

Germán Martitegui did not let Wanda Nara try a dish

At the time of the tasting, a fact drew attention while the jury was trying the Achilles dish. Germán Martitegui denied a request to Wanda Nara.

“Can I try?” Asked the driver and received a resounding “no” that surprised the businesswoman.

The Cordovan participant received praise from the chefs for his preparation.


