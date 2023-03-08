Sol Pérez was established this Tuesday as the winner of The Challenge Argentina and could not contain the excitement of his achievement. “There is nothing impossible”he assured through tears.

The Telefé and Paramount+ reality show came to an end after 14 episodes in which the competitors demonstrated all their strength and resistance.

The final of the program hosted by Marley had as participants Claudia Albertario, Sol Perez, Yeyo De Gregory, Eva Bargiela, Rodrigo Helmet and Octavio Rain Appo.

Before they had been eliminated: Julieta Puente, Lionel Ferro, Sofía Jujuy Jiménez, Lizardo Ponce, Rodrigo Mora, María Fernanda Callejón, Fernando Burlando, Virginia Elizalde, Benjamín Alfonso, Carolina Duer, Floppy Tesouro and Adrián Cormillot.

The challenge of the night had several stages and the end was between the cook Cascón, by Gregorio, Oky and Sol. Finally, the woman was the first to cross the finish line.

Upon winning, the journalist and host threw herself on the floor and began to cry. “I can’t say what I feel because it’s crazy. I feel very tired but at the same time I am extremely happy,” he said.

Then, Marley revealed the result of the competition with the sum of all the times of the seven tests that the participants carried out. The prize consisted of $15 million. Sol Pérez was the first with three hours and two minutes.

“It makes me very happy that the first edition in Argentina was won by a woman. This triumph means challenge and discipline, because with those two things one can win anything he sets his mind to”, he considered. And he closed: “There is nothing impossible, it is the best teaching that this challenge left me.”



