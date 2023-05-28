The emotional farewell of Miguel Torrén, player of Argentinos, to his brother murdered in Rosario: “I love you”

The Argentinos Juniors footballer, Miguel Torrén, fired today his brother José Sixto, who was shot to death last night at his home in Rosario. He did it through an emotional message on social networks.

«Today I have to say goodbye to my big brother … Everyone would like to have a brother who would give his life for one and he was like that. I took care of myself when I was a boy and when I grew up too“, started expressing Torren.

Through his Instagram stories, the defender of Argentinos Juniors expressed his emotion for the fact and continued: “You had virtues and some not so many… but I prefer the anecdotes and things we went through together as children and adults. You were the one who was happy for my triumphs, for my family. The one who told me ‘I couldn’t, but you can’. I am happy with that«.

This is the fourth brother murdered in 13 years. photo capture

Finally, Miguel Torrén, captain of the club from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Paternal, concluded: “Rest in peace Coki, that we all suffer enough and each one bears his pain as he can. I love you and thank you for loving my children«.

For its part, Argentinos Juniors stated in a brief statement posted on its social networks “to accompany Miguel Torrén and his family in this hard and difficult time«.

The fact was recorded last night around 9:30 p.m.when José Sixto Torrén (42) was at his home and at least four people, who arrived at the scene on two motorcyclesThey called him by name.

In that circumstance, Torrén responded to the call and when leaving his home, was attacked by bullets by the group of motorcyclists, who then fled.

As a result of the injuries sustained, the victim died at the scenewhere the investigators found five jacketed pods and another three served, which will be sent to an expert.

The crime of the 42-year-old man is investigated by the prosecutor of the Intentional Homicide unit on duty, Patricio Saldutti, and the Homicide Brigade carries out tasks to determine the identity of the aggressors and the motivation of the attack.



