As a migration therapist, I am privileged to Ω the world through the voices of my clients. Each experience is unique. Migrants are thrown into an unknown world: leaving the familiar to start fresh in new cultures and settings. While some evoke a feeling of being deeply rooted in their place of origin, others throw themselves headlong into new opportunities and chase success. But others experience both sensations.

Sculpture of Aracón by Bruno Catalano. Image: Flickr

Art and the “citizen of the world”

We live two worlds simultaneously. One is from the outside, from experiences, circumstances, situations; and the interior is that of reactions, emotions and thought. Migration also carries this dualism: in the outside world we emigrate, or a loved one emigrates, and we react to that experience within ourselves. When I got to know Bruno Catalano’s work, I found that art presents this dualism and can help us explore the depth and complexity of the migratory phenomenon. Through his art, he immerses himself in universal themes.

In 2013, Catalano created 10 life-size bronze sculptures that were displayed along the seafront in Marseille, France, to commemorate the city’s status as the European Capital of Culture. The sculptures, appropriately titled The travellers (The Travelers), of which the most famous is now permanently on display in Calgary, Canada, depicts 10 different travelers with much of their bodies missing, each carrying a suitcase. Shockingly imperfect, these “hollow” figures reflect the story of the modern soul, the traveler and the emigrant. Despite the fact that their bodies are open to the wind and light, each one retains its balance and coherence.

Sculpture by Bruno Catalano. Image: Angele/Flickr

Catalano was born in Casablanca, Morocco, and moved to France to settle in Marseille at the age of 12. He became a sailor and considers himself an eternal migrant. He is always about to leave: “far from my roots, wanting to leave, curious to look elsewhere, to see what happens”; he is a nomad who does not belong anywhere. For him, these sculptures represent the world citizen.

For Catalano, migration is an intimate journey. Although each of these statues carries a suitcase that weighs him down, it also serves as his only support. The suitcase represents experiences and desires; a container full of memories that root the emigrant and serve as support. Catalano refers to this as “roots in motion”.

The art and therapy of emigration

The endings of an emigration are often portrayed as a fairy tale, in which the emigrants prosper in their new country and rarely look back with regret. However, the experience shared with the migration therapist is often the opposite, often reflecting the obstacles, sadness, and loss of all that was known and loved. This is reflected in a surprising way in the lost areas of Catalano’s statues, which arouse the viewer’s imagination.

As a specialized immigration therapist, Catalano’s art led me to re-examine my thinking and approach to immigration. In everyone’s life there are incomplete experiences, missing pieces in a larger puzzle. Catalano’s art speaks of this reality through the missing parts of the statues. Art can complement the talk during therapy, as both the artist and the audience show some degree of emotional vulnerability.

All of us are nomads on the journey of life. We have all felt the excitement of the new and the sadness of losing what we have left behind. Emigration makes us feel uprooted, floating and insecure about the future. Although the journey is difficult, we find the strength to keep going by embracing our experiences and desires, “our roots in motion”.

Catalano’s “in transit” bronze sculptures resonate with many, as they capture the essence of the emotional impact of emigration.

Sulette Ferreira is a South African social scientist and family therapist. She specializes in the emotional impact of emigration.

This story was originally published in Daily Maverick (South Africa), and is republished within the Program of the Human Journalism Networksupported by the ICFJ, International Center for Journalists.



