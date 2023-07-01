The end of affirmative action in the US

The world is changing much faster than we can process it. On Thursday, a ruling by the US Supreme Court was released that will surely be historic, since it ends one of the most debated theories in recent decades and that has had the most effects on the daily lives of millions of people: what which is known as positive discrimination. Positive discrimination was a policy that emerged at the end of the 70s that proposed that every institution create favorable admission quotas for social sectors that are considered disadvantaged. Now the Supreme Court has said that the race quotas used by Harvard and North Carolina universities (the oldest public university in that country) are unconstitutional and racist. Therefore, they must be completely removed.

The immediate effect was the confusion in the North American progressive establishment (which predominates in universities, companies and institutions of all kinds). For this ideologically dominant group in the US race or gender are absolute identities and to argue that a person is not totally determined by this is inadmissible.

The Supreme Court says the exact opposite: Evaluating people by their race (but also by their gender or their social status, by everything that exceeds you as a responsible individual) is racist and unconstitutional even if it is done with “good intentions”.

The Court ruling says that not only people of other races (mainly whites and Asians) are harmed but even to the “beneficiary” themselves by giving them a place not because of their personal merits but because of the color of their skin (or because of their sexual gender or because of their ethnic origin).. In the debate that took place for months, many organizations that showed conclusive evidence presented themselves as amicus curiae. that students of African-American origin were much more likely to get into the best universities than those of Asian origin who were ahead of them in merit.

One of the organizations showed an investigation in which the achievements of applicants to enter universities were divided into 10 categories. There it was seen that African-American applicants who were ranked 4 (the lowest level of the qualification, since level 3 meant failure) were able to get into more of the best universities than Asians who were ranked 10 (which is the highest qualification: excellence). The same thing happened when comparing Latinos with whites. The whites had to have at least 3 more points in their favor to be able to win a place from a Latino.

But for the Supreme Court, in addition to these injustices (taking the place of the other better qualified) The worst thing about positive action is that it is unconstitutional since it violates the principle of equality before the Law and because it sets parameters that focus on skin color or sex and not on the individual.

There are two modern ways of thinking about the world politically. One of them focuses on the responsibility of each individual and founds liberal democracy. The other way of looking at social reality is thinking that individuals have no responsibility because it is their racial origin, their sexual gender or their socioeconomic status that shape them, and thus societies are founded in which the State completely directs the life of each individual (here is the basis of authoritarian societies).

The US Constitution (which is a model for most modern democracies) is based on the first criterion.: the responsibility of the individual over the adversities of life and their social, ethnic or sexual origin. The new ruling of the Court is based on this liberal conception of the person. The president of the Court, Justice John Roberts wrote the argument to which the conservative majority joined. In his writing, Roberts argues: “Many universities have wrongly concluded that the cornerstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges overcome, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of his skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that decision” and then adds: “A student should be treated based on their experiences as an individual, not based on their race.”

The ruling only talks about the racial quota policy of Harvard and North Carolina universities, but the practical effects will be much greater. They will not only destroy the racial quota policy of all universities but also set a precedent for ending all quota policies in all institutions.

The individual was once again recognized as free and responsible for his decisions. It is a radical change in the thinking of the last decades.





