ROME – Once upon a time there was the red triangle? Yes, what it takes to comply with the highway code, article 162. We all hope we never have to use it, right? It would mean that we have a problem with the car, and we are left on the road. We wish that it never happens. Well, that said, we also know that it is a danger to get out of the car to report the broken down car (and in fact we must wear the glow-in-the-dark vests so that other motorists can see us).

Precisely for this reason in Spain they have decided to change, following the consequences. We explain: to better regulate the conditions and roadside assistance services: they forced all vehicles to have a new emergency light, called V-16. retired old dear luminescent triangle.

All this, as we said, because the number of accidents (on Spanish roads) due to users who get out of the car to place the warning triangles, has increased: between 2018 and 2020, 42 people died on interurban roads after getting out of their vehicle. For this, the revolution. Yes, because it will also have to incorporate a geolocation system, available on the market in the coming days.

So Spain accelerates dramatically, while in the rest of Europe we are stuck – how to say – at analogue. What is certain is that just thinking of private cars with a flashing light makes us all imagine as if we were law enforcement. He does some American films, doesn’t he?