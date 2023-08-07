The end of the world according to Radu Jude at the center of a great film

Listen to the audio version of the article

Will the Golden Leopard arrive after the Bear? This is the wish of Radu Jude, a Romanian director who, after winning the highest award at the Berlin Film Festival 2021 with “Unfortunate sex or porn follies”, aims to obtain the most coveted prize of the Locarno Film Festival.

Jude presented “Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World” in competition and surpassed himself, signing what to date is probably the most layered and important film of his entire career.

The protagonist is Angela, a girl who travels through Bucharest by car to film the casting of a video relating to safety at work commissioned by a multinational company. Overburdened with commitments and underpaid, she also shoots many videos for her social profiles, using a filter that transforms her into an alter ego full of anger and the bearer of extremely populist messages.

Divided into two parts (separated by an interlude of crosses symbolizing victims of car accidents), “Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World” alternates in its first section the story of Angela, represented by a dirty black and white extreme realism, with images from a film produced in 1981, entitled “Angela merge mai departe”, enhanced by bright colors and 35mm film. Through a structure similar to that of his previous feature film, Jude gives life to a ruthless cross-section on contemporary society, comparing today’s Romania with that at the time of the Ceaușescu dictatorship.

A great reflection on today’s entertainment society

Through a very strong audiovisual bombardment, Jude accuses today’s media universe, representing it as a world made up solely of lies, manipulations, extremisms of all sorts: a universe in which it is not enough to have suffered a terrible accident to be able to spread a message, but in which the right face and the right words are needed, at the order of multinationals and those who control money and power. Between aphorisms, popular references (the cinema of Uwe Boll, directly present on stage) and cultured quotations (Godard’s “suicide”), Jude uses sarcasm to show the rottenness of today’s “entertainment society” and offer the viewer a series of reflections that find total fulfillment in the very long sequence that covers the entire second chapter of the film.

Overabundant, baroque, grotesque and refined at the same time, “Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World” is one of those films that are not forgotten and among the most significant films seen throughout this season.

Essential Truths of the Lake

The new feature film by another great author such as Lav Diaz, entitled “Essential Truths of the Lake”, was also presented in competition. Here the Filipino director tells the story of an investigator who remains obsessed for many years by the case of a girl who mysteriously disappeared . Within an increasingly devastated context, due to corruption and natural disasters, man tries in every way to make sense of his endless search. In this 215-minute film, Diaz returns to many of the classic themes of his career, starting with that of the sudden disappearances of people on whom the police then stop investigating. The director thus directs a new painful cry towards the conditions in which his people find themselves, not sparing particularly strong criticisms of Duterte’s government , remained in office until last year. The rendering is incisive and there is no shortage of highly noteworthy sequences, but Diaz has undoubtedly done better (think of a masterpiece like “From What Is Before”, awarded precisely in Locarno) and the film fails to excite as it would like, except for some very notable moments among which the final sequence stands out. The result is a good film, but from the author of “Melancholia” and “Norte, the End of History” one can expect much more.