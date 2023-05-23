The ending of “Grandma’s New World” breaks the traditional framework and Yan Ni leads the interpretation of the adventures of the elderly-International Online

The ending of “Grandma’s New World” breaks the traditional framework and Yan Ni leads the interpretation of the adventures of the elderly

A few days ago, the series “Grandma’s New World” jointly created by the famous screenwriter Li Qiang and the top film team came to a successful conclusion. The play is produced by Dai Ying, Gao Mingqian, and Chen Yan, starring Yan Ni, Deng Enxi, and Zhang Yao. It tells the story of grandma Sun Yuping (played by Yan Ni) who decided to “run away from home” in her later years to find her own life value s story. During this adventurous journey, grandma constantly explores the external “new world” and at the same time awakens the inner “new self”.

In the finale, whether Dou Qi (played by Deng Enxi) and Dou Xiaojing (played by Zhang Yao) saw their grandmother after returning home has become an unsolved mystery in the hearts of the majority of netizens, but just like the aunt (played by Yan Ni) in the play, Dou Xiaojing What Qi said was the same: “Let’s go back, we won’t look for your grandma anymore, we actually found it.” In fact, whether grandma returns home or not is no longer important, what is important is that during this wonderful journey, she I found my true self. In the process of searching, Dou Qi and Dou Xiaojing not only saw a different grandmother, but also realized self-examination and restoration.

In the play “Grandma’s New World“, every character has flesh and blood, especially the female characters in the play, each of which has its own splendor. For example, in the “Your Eyes” unit story, the friendship between Liao Xiangmei (played by Huang Yao) and He Huan (played by Li Muran) is sincere and delicate. They accompanied and healed each other when they went to work in the city, and they keenly felt each other’s inner wounds. She is in pain, and grandma sympathizes with Liao Xiangmei more deeply than anyone else, and fulfills her unfulfilled wish. The mutual help and empathy between women can bridge the age gap.

In the story of the “playground” unit, grandma also showed us that women are in complex workplaces and often face conflicting situations. The female employee Yang Liu (played by Zou Yuanqing) in the play experienced such contradictions as being sexually harassed by her boss Struggling, grandma encouraged her to stand up bravely.

In the process of creating “Grandma’s New World“, the screenwriter and producer Li Qiang insisted on the background of realism. The theme setting, character creation, plot design, etc. all pointed to the present and echoed the present, trying to describe the present in a true, detailed and profound way. All aspects of society, focusing on the roles women play in society and the pressures and challenges they face.

In addition, the play also focuses on portraying the living conditions and spiritual world of the elderly. Compared with the old people’s fixed thinking about the life of the elderly in the past, thinking that they should return to their families, have grandchildren, and take care of their lives, the play completely breaks this stereotype, and introduces that everyone should find themselves, Do your own fresh thinking.

Grandma Sun Yuping used her self-awareness and energetic running away life to show the audience that grandma can also embrace the most cutting-edge trends when facing the sharpest topics in the eccentric world. In the first year of life, he really “grew up”, found himself, and became the protagonist of his own life.