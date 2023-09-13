The Enduring Charm of Revived Classic Plays: A Look at the Youth Version of “Stage Sisters”

Revivals of Classic Plays Sweep Opera Stages Across the Country

In recent times, opera stages across the country have been witnessing a resurgence of classical plays, with “youth versions” and “heritage versions” making frequent appearances. These revivals include outstanding plays from the new era such as Peking Opera’s “Camel Xiangzi,” Huai Opera’s “The Golden Dragon and the Mayfly,” Henan Opera’s “Jiao Yulu,” Yue Opera’s “Five Girls Pay Birthday” and “Tang Wan,” and Sichuan Opera’s “Still Water Waves.” These plays, created after the reform and opening up, have managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience, even after several decades. As a result, many of these works have stirred up a sensation upon their revival.

One such production, the youth version of “Stage Sisters” by the Shanghai Yue Opera Theater, is a prime example of this phenomenon. The performance opened recently at the Chan Yifu stage, and as soon as the rich early Yue opera “Four Gong Diao” of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai began, it felt as if time had turned back to the end of 1999 at the Chang’an Grand Theater in Beijing. It was almost as if the beautiful figures of the “stage sisters” played by Qian Huili and Shan Yangping were brought back to life. Every movement, frown, smile, and subtle expression was as vivid as it was decades ago. In a trance-like state, the figures of the two generations of Yue opera actors seemed to overlap and intertwine on the stage.

Back then, Qian Huili and Shan Yangping garnered acclaim for their outstanding performances in “Stage Sisters,” which gave them their own representative original play. Today, the young actors of the Shanghai Yue Opera Theater have inherited the incredible performances of these veterans, evoking nostalgic memories for the majority of Yue Opera fans. Their rendition of the play has also sparked discussions in the industry about the inheritance of Yue Opera and opera as a whole.

What has pleased both the industry and the audience is the fact that the youth version of “Stage Sisters” has stayed true to the original style and authenticity. Very few changes were made to the text content, music singing, and even the stage art and scheduling, with only minor adjustments to the lighting. Yet, even after 25 years, the play continues to exude an endless charm. It not only deeply appeals to old Yue Opera audiences but also resonates with contemporary audiences. The topic of “change and immutability” in inheritance has been expanded to various aspects.

The article goes on to discuss the importance of not blindly innovating and creating excellent repertoires for the new era. It emphasizes the need for each era to have its own outstanding plays and the importance of increasing the cultural accumulation of our time. As opera performers meticulously inherit classic traditional repertoires, they should also focus on sorting out exceptional works from the new era. This would ensure that these plays are not shelved or forgotten but rather passed down and become “new classics.”

“Stage Sisters” has the potential to become one such “new classic.” Adapted by Xue Yunhuang in 1988 from the film of the same name by Xie Jin in the 1950s, the play downplayed the political label of the original film and adapted it to the social changes of the new era. It delves deep into the human heart and explores themes of female independence and self-worth, which have strong modern consciousness and artistic value.

The structure of the play cleverly incorporates elements of the traditional Yue Opera play “Butterfly Lovers,” perfectly integrating emotional expression and artistic form. Director Lu Ang’s stage style, featuring the Taichung stage and turntable, adds a unique touch to the play. The staging of over 30 scenes on a small turntable proves that classics can withstand the test of time.

In terms of performance, the play seamlessly combines the formal characteristics of psychological realism in drama with traditional opera performance. It presents delicate performances and emotional expressions to depict the complex emotions of the characters, while still adhering to the traditional aesthetic of Yue Opera.

The article concludes by stressing the importance of young actors standing on the shoulders of giants and inheriting the rich artistic wealth left by their predecessors. It argues that inheritance does not equate to being conservative, but rather transcending mechanical imitation to achieve a high level of creative inheritance. The priceless artistic accumulation of classic plays should be passed down from generation to generation, ensuring the continued preservation and discovery of excellent repertoire.

