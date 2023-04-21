Home » The energy glove exploded! The second promotional video of the magical narrative puzzle adventure game “Tin Hearts” is released! – DoNews game
The energy glove exploded! The second promotional video of the magical narrative puzzle adventure game “Tin Hearts” is released!

2023-04-21

[2023年4月21日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that the immersive magical narrative puzzle-solving adventure game “Tin Hearts” produced by the development team “Rogue Sun” will soon land on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 platforms, scheduled for 2023 Launched in June and issued by GSE. This work is developed by the talented team “Rogue Sun”, the studio members have produced the critically acclaimed “Fable” series. The second promotional video of the game will be released today, giving a glimpse into Albert J. Butterworth’s secret studio!

Watch the “Tin Hearts” promotional video in traditional Chinese now – “Energy Gloves”

“Energy Gloves” is based on the classical music “In the Hall of the Mountain King”, leading everyone to see the world of the genius inventor Albert J. Butterworth with a very rhythmic rhythm. Walk into Albert’s steampunk underground workshop, witness the unparalleled destructive power of energy gloves, and various lifelike dark mechanical inventions.

game introduction

Guide a team of mischievous tin toy soldiers through a world full of amazing toys, using all kinds of whimsical contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide, and deliver them to their destination. Complete soldier routing puzzles in over 40 time-warping levels and build new paths for your toys to travel. Solve increasingly difficult puzzles and uncover the emotional story of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of the Victorian era.

Awards

gamescom Awards 2022 – Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games

Game Connection Europe 2022 – Best Independently Developed Console Game (Nominated)

