The English voice actor of “Yuan Shen” will be replaced by hooking up with underage fans and causing public anger

Today (February 16), the official Facebook page of “Original God” announced that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor of the character Tinari, will no longer dub the character due to “breach of contract”. The development team is discussing recasting with voice agencies, and plans to gradually replace the existing character in-game voices in future updates.

Last week, a former administrator of Gindi’s personal Twitch live room and Discord chat channel exposed a document,Contains screenshots of evidence of Gindi misbehaving and hooking up with (allegedly underage at the time) fans.

Gindi later acknowledged the authenticity of the screenshot and denied that he knew that the other party was a minor. Many other Genshin Impact actors have publicly expressed their condemnation and outrage towards Gindi.

A MiHoYo representative told Kotaku at the time that the company was “working on an urgent solution” with the game’s internal team and external partners, including the dubbing studio.