The ENIM will have a fund of 500 million pesos for loans for young people

He El Mangrullo Intermunicipal Autonomous Entity -ENIM- announced a credit line intended for the young professionals, entrepreneurs and traders for amounts up to 5 million pesos, and at a promotional interest rate. It seeks to support the development and establishment of young people in their initial activities and the total fund is 500 million pesos.

The ENIM entity – which manages the funds generated by the exploitation of the El Mangrullo gas field– announced the launch of a new credit line. The executive director for the agency, Osvaldo Giménez and the mayors of Cutral Co, José Rioseco and Plaza Huincul, Gustavo Suárez announced this proposal.

The reserved fund is 500 million pesos and, as announced in the presentation that was made this Monday in the Hall of Agreements “Américo Verdenelli” of Cutral Co, it will have amounts of up to 5 million pesos.

For the full validity of these credit lines, they must have the support of the two Deliberative Councils, although it is discounted that there are no objections. In the presentation were the president of the Cutralquense legislature, Jesús San Martín and his Huinculense peer, Marga Yunes.

“We are very enthusiastic and happy because we have been accompanying both communities for a long time in terms of the service sector, merchants,” said the executive director of ENIM, Osvaldo Giménez. He said that the rate that will be applied will be “absolutely promotional.”

The credits will have a maximum repayment period of 60 installments, and the rate will be calculated based on that established by Banco Nación. “It is the monthly nominal active rate of the Nation that is annualized and published by the technical office of the Judiciary,” explained Giménez. That percentage must be reduced by 70%, that is, it is the “30% of that percentage.”

The credits that can be requested can be of 1 million (with personal guarantee); of 2 million -with joint guarantee that has a salary receipt-; of 3 million pesos, with the joint guarantee, and the property title of a property. The grace period is set at three months.

This support seeks that young professionals who have just started, or who have a business or start a business have financial support to consolidate the activity. He age limit to apply is 35 years; not be a debtor of either of the two municipalities; residence of at least two years old and carry out the activity exclusively in the oil region.

In the presentation ceremony, Mayor Rioseco maintained that this line of credits was created to help “professionals who are just starting out because beginnings are usually hard and for this the entity was created.” “There is a wide range of young people who need a tool to develop themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huinculense Suárez stressed that “it is one more sum of this type of venture, for professionals and the industry in general.” Officials from the two municipalities and from the legislature attended the ceremony.



