The environment in Islam

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. 1,450 years ago, Islam paid great attention to the issue and took the lead in establishing rules and laws that would guarantee its stability and beauty, while ensuring its various resources and not spreading its destruction. Protection was an important objective.

Islam has prohibited all causes of sensory corruption, including environmental pollution, in order to preserve the elements on which life is based. He also prohibited extravagances of all kinds, especially when it comes to the environment, even when they are related to acts of worship to God.

Prophet Muhammad passed a companion while he was performing ablution and told him, “Do not waste a single drop of water, even if you are in a flowing river.”

The Prophet Muhammad urged the reconstruction of the earth, its rebirth, its recovery and its afforestation so that it would not remain barren. In this regard, he said: “Whoever cultivates land that does not belong to anyone has the right to own it, as long as he cultivates it for the good of humanity.”

It also prohibited cutting trees, except in cases of extreme necessity, because it deprives people and animals of benefiting from it: “Do not cut trees because it is a protection for livestock in drought.” We read in the Holy Qur’an (26:07): “Do you not see the earth and how many noble spices We have caused to grow on it?” We also read: “And He is the one who has extended the earth and has placed in it mountain ranges and rivers and has made each fruit its equal, to be enjoyed by the people.” Qur’an (13:03).

The environment must be free of everything that affects its splendor in order for it to remain beautiful. The protection lies mainly in preventing the occurrence of damage that may be caused to its components. For this reason, it requires man to be very careful, since he is the main factor in the corruption of his environment through its unfair and irrational exploitation.

Muslim scholars have dictated general rules of jurisprudence from the Holy Quran and the noble Sunnah of the Prophet to solve the environmental problems facing humanity today, be it international, regional or local. Let’s not stand idly by, let’s join forces to save our land before it’s too late.

* Imam, member of Comipaz