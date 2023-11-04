The Epic 8-Hour Drama ‘Quiet Don’ Returns to Beijing for Sensational Performance

The 8-hour drama “Quiet Don” will come to Beijing

Beijing Daily (Reporter Wang Run) In 2019, the award-winning 8-hour long dramatic epic “Quiet Don” made its debut in Harbin, Beijing, and Shanghai, creating a sensation among theater enthusiasts. Now, after four years, this remarkable production is set to return to the Chinese stage, with performances scheduled at the Capital Theater from November 10th to 12th.

“Quiet Don” is a theatrical adaptation of the Nobel Prize-winning masterpiece, based on the novel of the same name written by Soviet writer Mikhail Sholokhov over a span of 14 years. The story depicts the tumultuous years from World War I to the end of the Soviet Civil War, following the life of the Cossack nation. It portrays a tale of resilience, struggle, and a profound and tragic love story. Within this epic narrative of suffering, there is a continuous theme of youthful exuberance, untamed life, and the Cossacks’ use of singing, laughter, shouting, and even fighting to express the pain, injustice, and despair that permeate their lives. In the face of agony and desperation, they continuously showcase their indomitable spirit through laughter, singing, and dancing.

The director of the play, Grigory Kozlov, is the artistic director of the Masterskaya Theater in St. Petersburg, a distinguished artist of the Russian Federation, a national prize winner, and a professor at the St. Petersburg State Academy of Dramatic Art. “Quiet Don” is considered the masterpiece of the Masterkaya Theater and has garnered numerous accolades, including the highest theater award at the St. Petersburg “Golden Sofitel” Award and the 2014 St. Petersburg Government Award. The 8-hour version of “Quiet Don” is a condensed and refined rendition of the original 24-hour production, according to Kozlov.

All the actors in the play are students of Grigory Kozlov, painstakingly trained from their first year until graduation in the fifth grade. Their acting skills are incredibly solid, making them outstanding representatives of the textbook-level Stani acting system. Gregory emphasizes the importance of physical training for his students, which is why they are able to effortlessly handle the demands of an 8-hour theatrical marathon. The actors recall their initial rehearsals at the age of 17 or 18, where they felt a sense of detachment from the era and story depicted in the original work. However, with each subsequent rehearsal and performance, under the guidance of the director, they have become closer to the reality of the Cossack ethnic group, learning their dances, music, and gaining invaluable insights into their way of life. Each performance brings new discoveries, facilitating growth and improvement for the actors.

When “Quiet Don” was showcased for the first time in China in 2019 as a specially invited play at the First Drive Drama Invitational Exhibition, it captivated theater enthusiasts nationwide and received high praise from industry insiders. To ensure the physical stamina of the actors and provide the best performance experience for the audience, special arrangements have been made for the upcoming performances in Beijing. The first part will be performed from 18:00 to 22:30 on November 10th, the second part from 14:00 to 17:30 on November 11th, the third part from 13:00 to 17:30 on November 12th, and the final part from 19:00 to 22:30 on the same day.

Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical masterpiece as it returns to the Chinese stage to captivate audiences once again.

