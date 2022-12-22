[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 22, 2022]Recently, the epidemic in China has gotten out of control, and many celebrities in the entertainment industry have passed away one after another. Including former famous photographer Rod Ann of Beijing Film Studio, performance artist Fang Hui, well-known actor Fu Zucheng, director Wang Jingguang, former director of China Film Archive Chen Jingliang and others.

On the afternoon of December 20th, Liu Xiaoqing, a well-known Chinese actress, sent a Weibo message to mourn Rod Ann. He died of illness in Beijing on December 19 at the age of 83. The family said that the farewell ceremony would not be held due to the special period, but did not mention the specific cause of death.

(Screenshot of Weibo)

Luo Dan, formerly known as Luo Dan, is the son of Luo Jingyu and Li Lili, a famous Chinese film artist. His wife is Ye Xiangzhen, the daughter of CCP Marshal Ye Jianying, whose stage name is Ling Zi, and also the director of “The Wilderness”; his sister Luo Xiaoling is the film director of China Children’s Film Studio.

Luo Luoan is a famous cinematographer of the former Beijing Film Studio, and has worked as a cinematographer for “The Wilderness” and “Cold Night”.

Fu Zucheng died and starred in red movies such as “Little Flower”

On the same day, Chinese actor Fu Jia revealed on Weibo that his father Fu Zucheng had passed away at the age of 82. Fu Jia wrote: My father is a student in Class 60 of the Acting Department of the Film Academy. After graduation, he joined the Beijing Film Theater Troupe. He has played the main character Fang Dasheng in Sunrise, and also played small roles in many plays. The most famous movie he starred in is “Little Flower”. Today he is gone… Goodbye, Dad. Fu Jia did not disclose the specific cause of his father’s death.

According to public information, Fu Zucheng was born in Tianjin in June 1940. He is a well-known actor in the Beijing Film Theater Troupe. Self-employed”, etc. In addition, he also acted as Fang Dasheng in Cao Yu’s drama “Sunrise”, and dubbed many dubbed films.

The 49-year-old Fu Jiazi inherited his father’s career and is also an actor. He has appeared in many TV series such as “Let’s Get Married”, “Love Caller ID”, “Chu Qiao Biography”, and “Celebrating More Than Years”.

At noon on December 21, director Wang Jingguang passed away at the age of 54. His wife posted an obituary in Moments: “My dearest lover, Mr. Wang Jingguang, died of illness at noon on December 21, 2022. The rescue failed and he left us forever at the age of 54. I told my relatives and friends that I was extremely sad !”

Director Gu Jing reposted director Wang Jingguang’s obituary on social platforms on the 22nd, mourning and saying: “He is still so young, it hurts, director Wang Jingguang is gone!”

Wang Jingguang graduated from the Department of Literature and Directing of Beijing Film Academy. His screenwriting and directing works include “Walnut”, “Detective Weekend”, “Lies in the City”, “Lost in the Wild”, “Ili River”, “Cross-Ocean Hunt”, “Change of the Dunes” and so on. His work “Outlaw Land” won the Best Screenplay Award at the 28th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

It is reported that Wang Jingguang’s last public appearance was in November. At that time, he seemed to be in good spirits. Unexpectedly, he died of illness just over a month later. His family also did not reveal what kind of disease he was suffering from.

Chen Jingliang, former director of China Film Archive, dies of illness

According to the WeChat official account of the China Film Archive, Chen Jingliang, the former director of the China Film Archive, the former director and party secretary of the China Film Art Research Center, died in Beijing on December 19, 2022, at the age of 76, due to medical treatment.

Famous Beijing Film actor Fang Hui dies of illness

On the evening of November 29, Fang Hui, a famous film actor in Beijing Film Studio, died of illness at the age of 94. Media person Yu Yong released the news of Fang Hui’s death on social media on November 30.

Fang Hui, formerly known as Fang Cheng, a national first-class actor, was born in Shenyang in 1929. He has starred in red movies “March of Democratic Youth”, “New Heroes and Heroes”, “Unlimited Potential” and so on.

Beijing Film Studio is a state-owned enterprise controlled by the CCP government. It produces a large number of red movies that promote the main theme of the CCP. It is one of the CCP’s brainwashing propaganda tools.

After the CCP relaxed the control of the epidemic, a large number of celebrities have died in recent days, which has aroused public attention. Some netizens exclaimed: “In just over ten days, so many celebrities and scholars have left. One can imagine how many elderly people in the vast rural areas can bear it.”

In addition to the Chinese performing arts circles, there have also been a large number of deaths of celebrities and dignitaries in the medical, scientific and technological circles, as well as government agencies. However, the authorities have kept secret about the specific causes of these deaths. Officials have notified “no new deaths from the epidemic” for many days in a row, which has aroused public opinion. question.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/22/a103603979.html