Recently, some netizens pointed out that in the new episode of the variety show “Escape from the Secret Room”, many of the materials that appeared, such as background music, scenery, and the heroine’s name, highly overlapped with the game “Paper Wedding Dress”. On the 29th, “Paper Wedding Dress” officially issued a statement stating that it has never authorized any corporate organization or individual to use the “Paper Wedding Dress” series in scenes or works such as variety shows, escape rooms, script killings, novels, and setting sets. related intellectual property rights.

As can be seen from the comparison pictures posted by netizens, the individual sets in the new issue of “Escape from the Secret Room” are similar to the elements in the game “Paper Wedding Dress”.

The canal installation is used in the show, which is very similar to the setting in the game “Paper Wedding Dress”. In addition, some netizens pointed out that the name of the protagonist in the show is Anning Village Tao Xiaohong, and the names of the three heroines in the game are Ning Zifu, Tao Mengyan and Zhu Xiaohong, which are suspected to be the program group.

After the suspected plagiarism incident was raised by netizens, it aroused the dissatisfaction of many players of “Paper Wedding Dress”. Some netizens said that when watching the show, they felt that the plot was similar to “Paper Wedding Dress”, and thought it was a joint name, but it turned out to be plagiarism.

It is reported that “Paper Wedding Dress” is a Chinese-style horror suspense plot puzzle series mobile game. Currently, three mobile games have been released, namely “Paper Wedding Dress”, “Paper Wedding Dress 2 Zangling Village”, “Paper Wedding Dress 3 Yuanyang” debt”.

Original title: Escape Room Suspected of Plagiarizing Paper Wedding Dress Game Party Statement: Unauthorized

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling