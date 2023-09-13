The esoteric journey of the dreamlike Agostino Arrivabene

Listen to the audio version of the article

The title chosen by Agostino Arrivabene (Cremona, 1967) – Thesauros – already heralds the splendor of the ancient on display in Ferrara, at Palazzo dei Diamanti, until October 1, 2023. The anthological exhibition is made up of forty works, precious natural-like , mirabilia and artificialia, produced by the artist since 1985. Votive gifts that Arrivabene has decided to venerate as the ancient Greeks did with the various θησαυρός, small sacred temples used for the worship of the gods.

It is a tension towards the divine that the painter tries to recreate in his works, often exploring the path of pain, evil and missing human virtues. This is the case of Lucifer (1997), one of the artist’s most iconic paintings and a tribute to Leonardo da Vinci, thanks to its setting similar to that of the Mona Lisa.

Lucifer

Arrivabene considers the work a metaphorical self-portrait of a dark period in his life: Lucifer, “bringer of light”, once the most beautiful angel and now the leader of the demons. His arms rest on the edge of a sarcophagus, a reference to the artist’s mother, who died during the painting’s execution. The charcoal-colored face – still crowned – disappears into the depths of Hades and brings with it the warning of the words of Nietzschean memory “If you look long into the abyss, the abyss will look at you”.

Paolo and Francesca

A pitch black, an attempt to catharsis from pain, but also a deep void that denies beauty and truth. The exhibition layout is studied in relation to the perspective axis that is created in the rooms of Palazzo dei Diamanti between the aforementioned Lucifer and the monumental Erotomachia infera, recently executed, in which the circle of the lustful in Dante’s Inferno is represented. In the second circle, at the top right, two famous damned are visible: the lovers-brothers-in-law Paolo and Francesca, eternalized in a sensual and poignant embrace. In Arrivabene’s paintings, executed with classical techniques and precious materials (he prefers the use of gold leaf, stones and mother of pearl) there are many references to the echoes of the great Masters: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Rembrandt and Jan van Eyck up to the Ercole de’ Roberti from Ferrara, to whom the work The Dream of Asclepius (2015) is dedicated. The seventeenth-century panel on which Arrivabene painted is inspired by the booklet of Elio Aristide’s Sacred Discourses, which describes the psychology of the sick. To find a cure for his pain, the patient dreams of turning to Asclepius, the Greek god of medicine. In this case the deity asks him to cut his finger to heal better. In the background we can see a reference to the extraordinary landscape inventions of de’ Roberti: a view of Ravenna totally divorced from reality, with mountains decayed like teeth, the first path towards a symbolic painting, like the Portuense Altarpiece by the famous artist from Ferrara. Arrivabene possesses an ambitious style and a perfectly executed technique, which recalls the magical and the ancient, symbolism and surrealism, following the rearguard without ever falling into the banality of quotationism. A practical example of this is the triptych full of allegories The guardian of destini (1985), created when the painter was only eighteen years old, a tribute to his cousin Marika who introduced him to his love for the humanistic sector and depicted in all of his works in the guise of Athena – patron goddess of arts and knowledge. Even in The Seven Days of Orpheus (1996) we note the reference to the Greek classics, to Flemish painting and to the surrealist atmosphere found in artists of the caliber of Leonora Carrington. Orpheus, destroyed by the pain of the loss of Eurydice, is portrayed with the enchanted lyre given to him by Apollo and a heartbroken expression on his face. The figures of Hades and Persephone are marvelous and filmed in several periods, thaumaturgical in overcoming the fear of death: in Ea-exit (2016) Persephone returns in flight, almost like a spiritual wind, to Earth after her stay in the Underworld. Inspiration for the painting The Fools (2017) is a satirical poem by Brandt, where madness is best represented as a dark cloud, symbolizing the loss of reason.

A collection of works that is an esoteric journey between dream and reality, in which reality is only a mere appearance.