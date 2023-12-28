Red Culture Phenomenon: Shanghai’s Continual Growth in Original Works

Shanghai, China – The red culture “phenomenal IP” continues to grow in Shanghai as “The Eternal Wave” completes filming for the documentary film “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” and continues to break the circle on stage.

The premiere of the Shanghai Opera House’s original national opera “March of the Volunteers” at the Shanghai Grand Theater brought moving melodies and changing stages, delighting the audience. Xia Ye, a post-90s viewer, expressed his sentiment, saying, “From solos, duets, and choruses, the melodies are ringing in my ears, and the stage changes almost every few minutes, which makes people overwhelmed. The most important thing is that I feel the magma-like erupting talents of the ‘sons and daughters of the stormy era’ and faith.”

Shanghai’s stage art creation in 2023 has been dominated by a bright red color. Original works like “March of the Volunteers”, “Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”, “Fire”, “Snowy Night”, and many others continue to explore and draw inspiration from the red context, creating red cultural IPs to establish a Shanghai model of cultural self-confidence and self-reliance.

Shanghai, the birthplace of the Party, places a crucial mission on its literary and art workers – to perpetuate the red blood. Over the years, these workers have concentrated on creating “out-of-the-circle” red cultural IPs that exude the spirit of patriotism, heroic feelings, and idealistic temperament. The success story of “The Airwaves That Never Die” is one such example.

“The Eternal Wave”, a red-themed original dance drama, became a phenomenal work that represented Shanghai. With nearly 600 performances across the country, “The Eternal Wave” continuously attracted young audiences for “second viewings” and “third viewings”. This year, the dance drama took a new step with the filming of a dance drama documentary, exploring the “two-way mutual support” model between theaters and cinemas. The film is set to invigorate the development of the film IP, further stimulating the vitality and penetrating power of “Red Radio”.

Wang Yan, director of the Shanghai Song and Dance Troupe, emphasized, “The dance drama film is an attempt to innovate and break through dance and literary works in the new era. Combining the art of dance with the charm of film lenses, we keep integrity and innovate, actively expand the possibilities of the rich IP of ‘radio wave’ dance dramas, spread Shanghai’s red culture, and compose the glorious chapter of the times.”

Additionally, the Mao Dun Literature Award-winning work “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” created by writer Sun Ganlu has become a significant IP in the literary and art market. The reinterpretation of the novel through different art forms has allowed it to gain more recognition and influence, making it a valued red cultural IP born in Shanghai.

Innovative artistic expression and dialogue with young people have been pivotal in the success of these red cultural works. The stage has been used as a tool to trigger patriotic enthusiasm and national pride, inspiring the youth of the new era to “rise up” and move forward.

Through original works like “Fire” and “Snowy Night,” Shanghai literary and art workers strive to inherit and promote red culture while strengthening mainstream values with new masterpieces. These works stimulate innovation and creativity while deeply rooting red culture in the hearts of the people.

The continuous growth of original red cultural works in Shanghai mirrors the city’s commitment to preserving its historical and cultural heritage while inspiring a new generation of cultural enthusiasts.

(Editors: Yan Yuan, Xuan Zhaoqiang)

