The “ethical” dress signed by Gaia Segattini

Listen to the audio version of the article

As she herself says, in our overflowing wardrobes «we don’t need anything new». In reality, it is more than new ideas that are needed. Gaia Segattini has had a very effective way of improving the degree of authentic sustainability of our clothing: digital communication expert, community creator and passionate about innovation and sustainability, also understood as the enhancement of techniques and know-how, in the Marches that adopted as a child (her father, the Milanese architect Claudio Segattini, chose the region as the family’s new home in the 1970s), gave birth to her brand “Gaia Segattini Knotwear”, with which she produces knitwear by reusing important knitwear factory in Senigallia, Clever Style. «I didn’t want to present myself as yet another brand to be produced, but as a project with which to share a vision – she tells her. They brought their enormous experience and professionalism, I brought my skills in digital communication and my vision of sustainability».

Gsk’s creations are born from what the knitwear factory offers, becoming unique pieces. The rest of the processes are done in micro-laboratories within a radius of 70 km. New releases are announced on social networks, 70% of products are ongoing. «We are against the idea of ​​the “out of fashion”. We want to offer beautiful and lasting things, trying to educate towards a new type of consumption, which is also aware of a new business model, in which people are paid the right amount, the rhythms of work and production are human. The price of the garments (between 140 and 200 euros, ed.) makes it possible to generate an ethical action that has a critical mass». A successful formula, given that the brand, born in 2019, sold for 675 thousand euros in 2022: «To support our growth, and follow our vision together, we have launched an equity crowdfunding campaign, with which customers can enter in our society, feeling even more part of the project. So far we have reached around 180 thousand euros, it has gone very well». Gaia Segattini’s next projects also include the opening of a space, adjacent to the Clever Style knitwear factory, which is both the headquarters and showroom, but also a space open to the community, with meetings and courses also open to local schools. To bring young people closer to the fashion industry, in years of serious employment shortages, and to its best face.