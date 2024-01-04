The EU bans Russian diamonds and Alrosa, the largest producer in the world

Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Union has decided to ban diamonds mined by Alrosa, the largest producer on the planet and which extracts a third of the total diamonds, as part of the new package of sanctions (the twelfth) against Russia for the war in Ukraine. The sanctions have also been extended to the CEO of Alrosa, Pavel Marinychev, who will therefore not be able to enter the borders of the Union. Alrosa, the EU notes, “constitutes an important part of an economic sector that generates large revenues” for Moscow. Now, Alrosa’s assets in Europe will be frozen, and European citizens and companies will not be able to make funds available to the company. So far only the United States had imposed a ban on Russian diamonds in April 2022.

Sanctions on Russian diamonds, the traceability issue

These new sanctions strengthen the ban, effective January 1 this year, on importing, purchasing or transferring natural and synthetic diamonds and diamond jewelry from Russia, a measure that also applies to diamonds mined in Russia, exported from Russia or in transit from the country, as well as (but only starting from September) Russian diamonds processed in other countries, primarily in India, the main destination for gem processing.

The G7 member countries had already established the ban within their scope last December 6th, with effect from January 1st, indicating that from September members who import rough diamonds “must create a robust traceability system and adopt certification mechanisms” .

The Alrosa diamond mine in Yubileynaya, Yakutia.

Alrosa, which is 33% owned by the Russian Federation and 25% by the republic of Yakutia, where the company has its headquarters, has so far brought about 4 billion dollars into Moscow’s coffers every year. In the first half of 2023 it had revenues of 1.9 billion dollars, an increase of 0.2% compared to the same period of 2022, but +3.5% compared to the first half of 2021. In 2023 it extracted 34.6 million carats, down slightly compared to 35.6 million in 2022.

“This year Alrosa managed to pay dividends to its shareholders for the first time in two years and in general we expect that its contribution to Yakutia’s coffers will be much higher than forecast and that of last year,” he said recent Aisen Nikolaev, governor of Yakutia. Words pronounced, however, a few days before the entry into force of the European sanctions.

