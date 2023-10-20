The EU rewards Iranian women as heroes of freedom of thought

It is an important, strong and clear signal, the one launched yesterday by the Sakharov Prize, established by the European Parliament in 1988 in honor of the Soviet dissident Dimitri Sakharov and named after him as recognition in the universal fight for human rights and freedom of thought. Nelson Mandela was the first to receive it, last year it was awarded to the Ukrainian people and yesterday, approaching that 10th December 1948 in which the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed, the president of the Union Roberta Metsola announced publicly that for 2023 the prize went to Mahsa Amini and the Iranian movement entitled “Woman, life, freedom” – a trinomial which in that country is unfortunately valid more for denial than for affirmation.

Just over a year ago, Mahsa Amini, 22, was on holiday in Tehran with her parents. The police arrested her because she wore the hijab, her veil, in the “wrong” way. Her parents have not seen her since then: after three days in a coma, Mahsa died in prison, according to the police of a heart attack. According to the regime police, she had arrested her for a crease on her veil.

While Mahsa had been nominated for the prize by the European People’s Party, the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party, three Afghan education activists were also in the running (we’ve all kind of forgotten, lately, about that country with its tragedies of war and catastrophic earthquakes), Marzia Amiri, Parasto Hakim and Matiullah Wesa, nominated by 59 members of the EP, in addition to the pro-European people of Georgia together with Nino Lomjaria, former public defender of Georgia, wanted by the Conservatives and Reformists, and an unlikely Elon Musk who, with his pyrotechnics, deserved the award according to Identity and Democracy.

«Today’s award is our tribute to the courageous Iranian women, men and young people who, despite growing pressure, are driving change. We are with you,” Metsola said. And truly, that of the European Parliament is a strong, necessary gesture, particularly in these days of conflict: bringing our attention back to the condition of women in Iran is vital for them and also for all of us who often rest on the too comfortable resignation of we can do nothing.” This is not the case, as demonstrated by the awarding of the prize this year to a young woman who in her short life did not have time to accumulate experience or political militancy of any kind but became, in spite of herself, at the cost of her life, the symbol of a necessary struggle, the demonstration that the true litmus test capable of “weighing” the level of progress in a society is the female condition. The freedom of gestures, words and choices that women have – or do not have.

«Dear Jina, my sweet daughter, wake up to see your name resounding throughout the world today. Open your eyes and look: you have a family as big as all the inhabitants of the world“, wrote her mother on Instagram, as soon as she learned of the award. And it is exactly like this: today Mahsa’s family is, and must remain, that of the world, of that humanity that no longer wants to accept the death of a twenty-year-old because she “wrongly” wore the veil imposed by a violent and fanatical regime.

Seen from here, from this West of ours which will have many defects and no less road still to go but where, on closer inspection, so much has already been achieved that it seems almost incredible to think that Italian women were able to vote only a handful of decades ago to the first time, Mahsa’s life and death seem to come from a remote, unreachable planet. Instead, female oppression, in Iran and in many other places near and far, is still a terribly alive reality. We should never forget this, we women and men who live on the other side of the moon, the one where there is light, both to recognize day by day, in many of our gestures and words, the struggle it took to get here. Both so as not to forget that elsewhere the fight still needs to be done or, as in the case of Iranian women, to start again from the beginning, each time starting a little further back, a little further from within obscurantism. Because that oppression there, which cost the life and freedom of many other women besides Mahsa, is not a question of opinion, of cultural relativism, of distinction, of ifs and buts and buts and maybes. It is a tremendous, unequivocal fact that we cannot pretend not to see, not to hear. Mahsa is truly the whole world, and not just today.

