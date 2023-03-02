King Charles III withdrew from his son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, now in the United States, the use of Frogmore Cottage, his official residence in the United Kingdom, following the publication of the prince’s controversial book, full of criticism of the royal family.

“We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”said the royal spokesman.

the newspapers The Sun y The Telegraph, which revealed the information hours earlier on March 1, said Buckingham Palace sent “a removal notice” to the couple. Both left the UK in 2020 and have since multiplied attacks on the royal family.

Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom residence located near Windsor Castle, West London, It was granted as a residence to the Dukes of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 as a wedding gift.

The expensive renovation works that the couple did, for more than 2.4 million dollars, financed with public money, caused a scandal and Prince Harry had to return the sum.

According to The Sun, Carlos III did not propose a new residence to the Dukes of Sussex, so they will not have a royal residence during their few visits to the United Kingdoma decision that for some is a reprisal for the publication at the beginning of the year of the memoir “In the shadow”, in which the youngest son of the British monarch settles scores with his family.

In the book Harry claimed that his brother William, Prince of Wales, physically attacked him and that Charles put his own interests above Harry’s and was jealous of Meghan Markle.

Reports of a troubled friendship between Meghan and the Princess of Wales (Kate) were confirmed in the book, with Harry recounting how the princess, pregnant at the time with their third child, He said he owed him an apology from his wifewho had previously commented that Kate suffered from “baby brain” due to her “hormones”.

The Duchess said in an interview with the magazine The Cut published last year, which “just by existing” she and Harry were “disrupting the dynamics of the hierarchy” before they resigned as members of the House of Windsor in 2020, which meant ceasing to carry out public activities.

The first in-depth details about his troubled relationship with the royal family were revealed in a dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In it, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated that a member of the royal family made a racist comment about her first child and that the duchess had suicidal thoughtsbut his approaches to the family for help were rebuffed.

Three months after the coronation of Carlos III and Camilla as British kings, doubts about the presence of Harry and the duchess at the ceremony are growing.

