Home » The Evita Games are already celebrating their 75th anniversary with a historic edition
Entertainment

The Evita Games are already celebrating their 75th anniversary with a historic edition

by admin
The Evita Games are already celebrating their 75th anniversary with a historic edition

Created in 1948 at the initiative of Eva Duarte de Perón, who wanted young people to be able to practice sports away from the dangers of the street and also have access to medical check-ups, three quarters of a century later the legacy of the Evita Games continues. valid than ever.

This Monday, in an Almirante Brown square in Mar del Plata filled with thousands of boys and girls from all the provinces of Argentina, they were officially inaugurated with a spectacular opening ceremony that featured Joaco López’s Twitch live during the preview, and then give way to the parade of flag bearers of the 24 delegations, entertainment, musical shows (closing by La T and La M) and the presence of the ministers Matías Lammens, of Tourism and Sports, and Tristán Bauer, of Culture, who They were accompanied by various national, provincial and municipal officials.

“These Games have a lot of history. Many of the great athletes who donned the blue and white once played in them,” remarked Lammens, who also highlighted that “more than 1,000,000 competed in this edition, and tonight we welcome them “25,000 participants. The Evita Games are the most important political event on the continent. It is a source of pride for all Argentines.”

The National Youth and Adapted Finals will take place from Tuesday to Saturday in more than 100 sports venues (clubs, sports centers, beaches, etc.) spread throughout the city of Mar del Plata. There will be 76 disciplines in competition, whose action can be followed through the website www.juegosevita.gob.ar and the social networks of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Nation (@TurDepAr).

See also  Style Capital acquires 40% of LuisaViaRoma: 130 million investment

You may also like

The Office Reboot: Original Cast Set to Return...

Tommy Hilfiger Pays Tribute to Hip Hop Culture...

It is now urgent to generate safer territories

Milan Beauty Week, the event that celebrates the...

Louis Vuitton Collaborates with Yayoi Kusama Once Again...

violent assault against a family put an entire...

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Celebrate Milestones with...

The splendid senselessness of the Talking Heads

Vans and Dime Launch Rowley XLT Co-Branded Shoes...

The 8 Steps: the winner who met her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy