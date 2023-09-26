The Evita Games are already celebrating their 75th anniversary with a historic edition

Created in 1948 at the initiative of Eva Duarte de Perón, who wanted young people to be able to practice sports away from the dangers of the street and also have access to medical check-ups, three quarters of a century later the legacy of the Evita Games continues. valid than ever.

This Monday, in an Almirante Brown square in Mar del Plata filled with thousands of boys and girls from all the provinces of Argentina, they were officially inaugurated with a spectacular opening ceremony that featured Joaco López’s Twitch live during the preview, and then give way to the parade of flag bearers of the 24 delegations, entertainment, musical shows (closing by La T and La M) and the presence of the ministers Matías Lammens, of Tourism and Sports, and Tristán Bauer, of Culture, who They were accompanied by various national, provincial and municipal officials.

“These Games have a lot of history. Many of the great athletes who donned the blue and white once played in them,” remarked Lammens, who also highlighted that “more than 1,000,000 competed in this edition, and tonight we welcome them “25,000 participants. The Evita Games are the most important political event on the continent. It is a source of pride for all Argentines.”

The National Youth and Adapted Finals will take place from Tuesday to Saturday in more than 100 sports venues (clubs, sports centers, beaches, etc.) spread throughout the city of Mar del Plata. There will be 76 disciplines in competition, whose action can be followed through the website www.juegosevita.gob.ar and the social networks of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Nation (@TurDepAr).

