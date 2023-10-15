The Evolution of the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove” in Chinese Art History

The Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove, representing the Wei and Jin Dynasties in Chinese history, continue to be celebrated for their free-spirited nature and heroic personalities. They have become a cultural symbol and have greatly influenced various fields. The depiction of the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove” has been widely preserved in Chinese art history through paintings.

Historical scholars highly praised Ji Kang, Ruan Ji, Shan Tao, Xiang Xiu, Liu Ling, Ruan Xian, and Wang Rong for their talents and wisdom, dubbing them the “Seven Sages of the Bamboo Forest”. Paintings of these sages were created during the Eastern Jin Dynasty, Tang Dynasty, Yuan Dynasty, Ming Dynasty, Qing Dynasty, and even into modern times. Although many of these works have been lost, a brick painting titled “Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove and Rong Qiqi” was unearthed from the Gongshan Tomb in Xishanqiao, Nanjing. This painting provides insight into the style of the time.

The painting showcases the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove” in a composition that follows the Han Dynasty practice of representing sages “under the trees”. The characters and trees alternate horizontally, with the characters’ mood and props expressing their personality and temperament. This achieves an aesthetic realm of capturing the spirit through form.

During the Six Dynasties period, the term “bamboo forest” was commonly understood as a “bamboo wood forest”. The Southern Dynasty’s influence led to the bamboo forest becoming symbolic of scholars’ indulgence in the world and their superior personalities. However, the bamboo forest elements did not fully enter the image system of the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove” until the end of the Tang Dynasty.

Painters of the Tang Dynasty, such as Wei Jian and Chang Can, created paintings of the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove”, although these works have been lost. However, existing images like “Gao Yi Tu” painted by Sun Wei and a bronze mirror from the Tang Dynasty featuring the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove” pattern show that the essence of the Eastern Jin painting models was still maintained. During this period, the personal characteristics of the characters in the paintings became more ambiguous, emphasizing the cultural significance of the “Seven Sages” as a group rather than individuals.

In landscape paintings of the Song and Yuan Dynasties, the focus was on creating an elegant and secluded environment that expressed the aspirations and ideals of noble scholars. The “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove” from this period often included elements like cang and Xiuzhu to depict their gathering in an elegant setting. The bamboo forest officially became part of the image system of the “Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove” during this time and continued to be emphasized in the Ming and Qing Dynasties.

Painters like Qiu Ying, Li Shida, Chen Hongshou, and Sheng Maoye each brought their own style to the portrayal of the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove” during the Ming Dynasty. Qiu Ying depicted the gathering of the sages in an orderly manner, with vibrant colors and beautiful landscapes. Li Shida featured lush bamboo forests, incorporating both faithful depictions of the sages’ activities and imaginative elements. Chen Hongshou stylized the characters, creating a grotesque image that highlighted his own temperament. Gao Gu’s paintings from this period complemented the characters with ancient pines and strange trees, creating a tranquil atmosphere.

By the Qing Dynasty, painters such as Leng Mei, Shen Zongqian, Peng Yang, and Ren Bonian continued the tradition of depicting the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove”. Leng Mei’s painting showcased a fresh and green bamboo forest where the sages read and converse near rocks. Peng Yang incorporated Chinese characters into the bamboo leaves, with the characters positioned throughout the forest playing chess or musical instruments. Most paintings during this time still depicted the gathering of literati in the bamboo forest.

It is important to note that the appearance, clothing, and postures of the characters in these paintings often deviate from the descriptions found in historical documents. Painters extracted the image of the “Seven Sages” from history and blended the looks of literati from different periods. The verdant bamboo forest became a symbol associated with the “Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove”.

The legacy of the “Seven Sages in the Bamboo Grove” is undeniable, as their spirit and symbolism continue to inspire and influence various artistic forms in Chinese culture.

