[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 25, 2022]As the New Year approaches in 2023, the world-renowned Shen Yun Performing Arts will once again come to Houston, the largest city in Texas, to perform at Jones in the city center from December 26 to January 2. The center will carry out 10 performances in 8 days. The governor of Texas and the mayor of Houston expressed their congratulations respectively.

The premiere of Shen Yun Performing Arts’ 2023 season in Texas will open on the first day after Christmas next Monday (December 26) at the Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in Houston.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a congratulatory letter saying,Shen YunIt is the “beauty of the dancing gods”, adhering to the ancient style but with a modern flavor, showing and reviving traditional Chinese culture, which caused a sensation in the United States and other countries; he and the first lady wished Shen Yun a “successful performance”.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner recently announced “Shen Yun Performance Week”. He praised Shen Yun’s “excellence and excellence”, with the themes of kindness, compassion and courage; it inspired the vitality of every city with hope. “The City of Houston would like to extend its best wishes for a successful show,” the mayor said.

After performing in Houston, Shen Yun Performing Arts will travel to other cities in Texas, including Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Amarillo, El Paso, Corpus Christi, Mike Allen (McAllen) and other cities, a total of 36 shows in Texas.

